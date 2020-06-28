Transcript for 'If (Trump) doesn't change course... then he will lose (the election)': Christie

What are your top priority items for a second term? Well, one of things that will be really great -- the word experience is still great. The word experience is a very important word. It's very important meaning. I never did this before. I never slept over in Washington. I didn't know very many people in Washington. Wasn't my thing. I was from Manhattan, New York. Now I know everybody. I have great people in the administration. President trump on Thursday night with Sean hannity, let's talk about this now with our roundtable. Joined by Chris Christie, yvetti Simpson, Rahm Emanuel and Sara Fagen. Chris, let me begin with you. You saw the president get that question on second-term priorities. Didn't specify anything. You're in regular contact with the white house, does the president believe he's losing right now and what does he need to do about it? Ell, listen, he is losing. And if he doesn't change course, both in terms of the substance of what he's discussing and the way that he approaches the American pple, then he will lose. There's no question that while these national polls are less significant in terms of the raw numbers, the trend is obvious, the trend is moving towards Joe Biden, when Joe Biden hasn't said a word. Joe Biden is hiding in the basement and not saying anything. No discredit to the vice president. If you're winning without doing anything why do anything? The president has to change course here. Both in terms of the substance and answering that question much better than he did with Sean hannity in terms of what he wants to do in a second term and secondly, he needs to approach the American people in a different way than he's been approaching them recently. So, I said this last week, George, you know, no doubt the president is an underdog, now, there's 128 days left as was said by Nate silver, there's still a lot of time to go here. President dukakis was up over vice president bush back in 1988 at this time. There have to be some fundamental changes made by the president and his team. If they don't do it. They're in trouble. Some real candor there from Chris Christie. Rahm Emmanuel, what's the greatest threat to Joe Biden's campaign right now? Well, look, if you'd look at the piece -- I'd focus on right now is Joe Biden's got seniors, the first Democrat to win in his winning 65 and older voters since Al gore, and if everybody remembers, back in Davos, president trump acknowledged that he was going to look at second term at social security and medicare. Given the opportunity that the Democrats have right now with seniors, that's a historic moment, I'd start drilling down on that senior vote. I come from the great jewish weakness, paranoia. Gravitating towards Joe Biden -- seniors are the most vulnerable group because of what they think about the president and on economic terms and et cetera. If I was Joe Biden, I'd go after that senior vote to solidify. You have a window of opportunity. They're open to listening. A second term in Davos the president himself said he's going to cut social security and medicare. In his own budget two years ago was the largest cut in medicare. I'd say it on this show. There's advice for Joe Biden from Rahm Emanuel. Sara Fagen, how about some advice for president trump and Republicans from you. Where he's falling short right now, a huge threat, suburban white women who have just abandoned the president. Well, I agree with what governor Christie said. But I'd a third thing that complements for Republicans, we need to keep seniors and suburban women as you pointed out, which is to not only draw -- to lead on coronavirus and race relations and all the things that the president needs to step forward on, but also to remind them what they're getting with Joe Biden. Joe Biden is not the leader of the democratic party right now, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are. He put congresswoman ocasio-cortez in charge of his climate policy, these are not things that seniors want to see in America. They may be unhappy with Donald Trump at the moment but they don't want a green new deal. They don't want medicare for all. They don't want free college tuition for everybody. They understand because of their wisdom and their experience the country can't afford this. The Democrats have put no plausible plans to pay any of this. The president needs to do three things -- reassure the country on coronavirus, he needs to put forward a positive agenda for the country and he needs to remind voters, suburban women and seniors and other important voting blocs to his constitue constituency, just what electing Joe Biden means to the country. And Yvette. You fought hard for Progressives like Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. I think the big thing to remember is that most Americans actually support these policies. Seniors, they care about their grandchildren, they want to leave the planet better. They want to make sure that their kids good. They have medicare. They understand what it's like to have a secure health care system. They want that for everything. But I think the big picture, George, this enthusiasm gap that we still have against the president, right, he has twice as much energy as Joe Biden does when you think about people who are excited about voting for him. So we need to mobilize and excite our base, that translates into voter mobilization and the type of resilience we'll need to overcome the voter suppression and maybe foreign interference that we're going to see in this election. I would say he needs to come out of the basement, we need to see him energized, have a concrete plan, even if it's digital on how we're going to get voters to show up, and if we do that, I think we win. It's June. It's too early to call this race. You know that president trump is like teflon, everything that comes on him it bounces off. It doesn't stick at all. Not planning for -- not expecting this implosion by Donald Trump, but we need to energize our base. Chris, Yvette said she doesn't expect to see an implosion by trump. In politico this morning, president trump facing a possibly historic defeat. Saying, quote, trump's numbers erode to 35% over the next two weeks. He'll be facing a realistically a 400-punt electoral vote loss and the president would need to strongly reconsider. George, I don't spend any time, any of my time, a complete waste of time, listening to Sam, he has no idea what he's talking about. The best news I've heard this morning is what Yvette just said, listen, for Republicans, we need to get Joe Biden out there and campaigning. When he does, he will make mistakes. He'll misspeak and Yvette put it out there in the very nice way. The Progressive wing of the democratic party is very, very suspicious of Joe Biden. They didn't support him during the primary season. They didn't want him as the nominee. That's why Joe Biden is trying to sit on his lead right now. If I were him, I wouldn't do anything different. But it's the Republicans' job to put forward as Sara said, a forward-looking agenda for the next four years, so that Biden will be forced to come out and tell people what his agenda is, when he does, it will divide the democratic party. Rahm will want certain things to be said. Yvette will want very different things to be said. If they can't come together, that's going to be a proig -- a big problem for Joe Biden. Rahm, does the vice president have to worry about this enthusiasm gap? Look, I mean, you have to worry about a lot of things. Right now, I'd say this way, Joe Biden has to do this or do that. No, this is a race of trump versus trump and trump is losing that race and Joe Biden has a good strategy to force trump to the center. Will lay out an agenda that will take in consideration both restoring the public health of the country, restoring the health of the economy and restoring the well-being and health of the civil society that are all under threat. The fact is, American people have made a judgment on a political and moral leadership of this president. He's failing on all grades. My guarantee is, on this Russia story, will continue to show the president of the United States is failing his most important job as commander in chief. If he got briefed on the fact that the Russians are targeting American soldiers and then this week, we would have had the g-7 meeting where he invited Putin, it would be a dereliction of duty. It would require congressional hearings. I know how those briefings on Intel go. The fact is, Americans have unnecessarily lost their lives here at home because we weren't prepared on this virus and, still not prepared for reopening. And a report that the president was given a briefing that the Putin was trying to do our troops. That is a major crisis of leadership. The whole world is watching. Sara, we saw the president deny he was briefed. The dni denied that he was briefed, but didn't deny the intelligence. It's also a problem for the president if the intelligence community had this intelligence and he wasn't briefed. Yeah, that's a real problem if in fact that's true. We don't know what the truth is. So I think the president should call for figuring that out. If the intelligence is true and if Russia is doing this or has done this, the United States needs a very strong response. Sanctions. Other measures. Disinvite him from the -- disinvite Putin from the g-7. Absolutely. That's a disgrace by Russia and the United States should have a very strong response, but I will point out, there's such a desire among the left to tie Donald Trump to Russia, it's almost even for credible conservatives, it's almost hard to believe any of these reports, because it seems to be almost the north star for the party and so we don't know what's true. We don't know if this is true. George -- Go ahead. Remember, Afghanistan operation is a nato-led operation. All of our allies know of this intelligence. They also watched what the president did. Remember, Merkel pulled out of this meeting that was supposed to happen, it's not going to happen based on the virus. All of our allies, Germany, great Britain, they know about this intelligence. And they watched the president's actions as it relates to Russia, that's why there are consequences both here at home as a commander in chief and there's consequences to America's standing around the world. If it's true, it's a dereliction of duty that goes to the highest level of the responsibility of the president of the united States. Yvette, we heard house speaker Nancy Pelosi doubling down on the suggestion that the Russians have something on president trump. Look, the trump-putin love affair is well documented. I disagree with Sara. This isn't some hoax that the left has come up with. We know that he was more than willing to allow Putin to interfere with our democracy mp now it looks like he'll allow infiltrate and damage our military. There's no evidence to suggest that -- The poll that was done. That's ridiculous. From an insider -- I'm sorry, go ahead, Sara. Look, again, this is the north star of the democratic party is to tie Donald Trump to Russia when there's been several investigations, none of which have been able to tie any have been able to tie any criminal conspiracy -- yes, the Russians were trying to interfere with our election in 2016, and Donald Trump signed sanctions into law because of that. We should also point that out. This obsession with tying trump to Russia, you know, really is becoming -- is ridiculous and so, look, there's reasons to criticize Donald Trump. I just don't think this one of them. Chris, how should he be handling this news stories coming out of "The New York Times"? Well, what should matter is the truth of what happened. The president saying he wasn't briefed about it. He better find out why he wasn't briefed about it. If the report is true. Let's remember something, "The New York Times" breathlessly, George, reported about Russia collusion, they got a pulitzer over it. As it turns out, Robert Mueller said there was no Russian collusion -- He said there was no criminal conspiracy. There were more than a hundred contracts. 100 contacts. George, listen, again, that's the democratic talking point. Okay -- No, that's a fact. That's what he had in the report. It's not a talking point. It's a fact. It's a fact that he documented more than a hundred contacts. No, and he also concluded that none of those things rose to the level of any kind of collusion or conspiracy between the campaign. I bet you this, I bet there were a lot of contacts between the Clinton campaign and the Russians during that campaign as well. We didn't have a two-year investigation into the Clinton campaign. So the fact this there's no proof of that kind of relationship, so now what the president needs to do is, don't rise to the bait. And just say to his intelligence community, is this intelligence correct? Then if it's correct, to take very aggressive steps against Putin and the Russians for doing anything like that. Aggressive sanctions. George. Rahm. Yeah, first of all, let me say this, when we were in the white house president Obama ordered every other Friday a deep dive into an issue. The fact is, senior members of foreign policy team met on this. This should led to a deep dive on any issue, they know that the president may not read the briefing, whether he was briefed on it or in the briefing is two separate issues. I'll speak for Sara and Chris, this is on such a level, given the targeted killing of our soldiers overseas carrying out mission, there should be meetings. It's worthy of that level. I don't think that when it comes to killing our men and women, it's just about sanctions. It's the fact that the whole world watches, they knew that we knew this he was invited to the g-7 that would happened this week in the United States. It sends a statement about this president and his priorities. Remember, Ronald Reagan said, weakness invites chaos. And that's what's happened here. China took advantage -- I'm not least surprised. Go ahead, Chris. This is the intelligence community. This isn't conspiracy. Listen. Hold on, one at a time. I'm not surprised that you want to believe what's written in "The New York Times." I'm not surprised. What I'd like to do is see people in administration look into this and decide -- you're saying categorically the president knew. That's not what I said. Let's find out the real truth. Yes, you did. You said the president knew and other people knew that he knew. You don't know that to be a fact. I think we have seen from the Mueller investigation and "The New York Times" pulitzer prize-winning reporting how valid they are in many stories. I think, Rahm, we agree with you. If this is true, absolutely, very, very tough sanctions. Don't include Russia in the g-7. We agree with that. But we don't know if it's true. Sara, let's get back to -- If president trump knew this, though. George said it right. What is the punishment for him? If he didn't read his briefing there are consequences. There should be hearings on it and also understand the consequences on what this means. And the president is losing right now, because they're seeing what's happening overseas, our men and women are being targeted. We're losing people here at home stateside what's happening also because we are not prepared for this virus. He's failing the leadership test of being president of the united States. Before we go, one last subject. Yvette, pretty remarkable the state of Mississippi is going to be taking the confederate flag off. We're seeing a sea change here. We are. I mean, it's remarkable. You're seeing corporations respond by changing the names and the figureheads on their packaging. You're seeing states take down monuments. You're seeing flags change and I think that's absolutely necessary in this time. You know, we've been through this before but this feels different. But the big nature of this moment and the reaction that it requires shows that we all need to take a beat and say, how can we make sure this moment doesn't pass us in making fundamental changes? Police relate to the people they're supposed to protect and serve. This is a big deal. I actually saw that Faith Hill, a country singer was leading the fight to change the flag in Mississippi. When you see celebrities who have brands reaching out, the thing that happened with NASCAR, this is a big moment. I don't want us to miss it. But we need to see real fundamental change in our country in the way people relate race to race and particularly the police interact with the public, particularly black Americans. Chris Christie, princeton university in your state, the name Woodrow Wilson coming off their public policy school as well. It is, George. My son, our oldest son is an alum of princeton university, graduated there from 2016. I asked him this morning about what he thought about it. He's spoken to a number of his friends who are minority alums of princeton who are overjoyed this morning. And you know what, he said to me, and he's right, that if in fact that's the way they feel about it, he's happy for them and he's happy for the university he calls his ALMA mater. I think it's the right move. I'll tell you this on the confederate statues, these men were traitors, they were traitors that tried to divide this country in order to keep slavery in place. I never understood confederate statues. I'm glad confederate statues are going down. I'm glad the Republican governor of Mississippi is helping to lead the way to change their flag. It's long overdue. And I think that is an uplifting moment coming out of the tragedy of the George Floyd killing. This is the right thing for America to be doing and princeton did the right thing this week. I'm afraid that's all the time we have for today.

