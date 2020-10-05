Transcript for Trump owns 'the consequences of upending (Flynn) prosecution and conviction': Emanuel

Okay, let's get more on this from our roundtable. We're joined by Chris Christie, Rahm Emanuel, Julie pace and axios political reporter Alexi mccammond. Thank you for all joining us this morning. Chris, let me begin with you, you know, if you just look at the economic news alone, this is something that no politician really could survive, but how does president trump upend the conventional wisdom again? Well, I think, George, it's just an unprecedented event, right, as Nate just said. We haven't had something like this in over a hundred years. So I don't think any of us know how this is going to play politically. If we're expecting some sharp economic recovery by election day, we'll see some economic recovery by election day. So I think what the president has to do is to rally people around his leadership, say that this is not a time when you want to change leaders in the midst of a crisis and you want to stay the course. That's going to be a part of his argument, surely will be things that will come up between he and vice president Biden they'll disagree. But the great economy that he thought he was going to be running on, he won't be running on now. We'll see if the American people react well or poorly to that. And the question for vice president Biden, Rahm Emanuel, is how can he even get his voice out there in this unprecedented crisis? Yeah, I mean, think -- we were talking about history the last person who's run for president from their house is William Mckinley. Who did a front porch strategy. I said to you, there's nobody around to talk to from the Mckinley era, in this case, Donald Trump is his own his worst enemy. If you look at the data, the one thing that Nate didn't talk about, it's not whether a governor opens the economy or the president rallies people to go to economy, it's their fear that's driving their economic and social decisions, and that fear is around the president's conducted himself by trying to talk about Clorox, lysol ultraviolet light, he's giving people a sense of fear what the healthcare response will be. If they were comfortable there was a healthcare response they would be more liberal in the way they'd go out about society, economy. I actually think in this situation the president is his own worst enemy. What Joe Biden should do is make this a referendum on the president's leadership, both around the pandemic and his failure to invest in the economy. The more he fights investing in the economy and investing in health care, he'll continue to be his own worst enemy in this. Bear the brunt of the bad health response and bad economic conditions. Julie pace, the president has a tough challenge here, he's got to give people hope, strike notes of optimism, at the same time showing he's in touch with the pain people are feeling? It's a fine line that he has to walk, of course he wants to cheer lead the economy, and pushing for people to get back to work, to be able to get off the unemployment rolls and to provide for their families. At the same time, I think what we're sort of living through right now is the reality this situation is going to continue, a lot of people who got laid off from their jobs at the end of March, beginning of April, thought they may be back to work by now, that's not going happen. Where this president has struggled throughout his political career is empathy. It can be intangible in a presidential election. If people -- if Americans feel that you understand what they're going through they're sometimes willing to give you another chance. That's a struggle for this president. Can he empathize with Americans? Can he show that he understands what's happening in the lives of Americans? Alexi mccammond, one thing that hasn't changed through this crisis is the extreme partisanship that affects every part of American culture. Even this virus is being seen through a partisanship. One thing you guys have seen at axios, Democrats think the death toll is being understated, Republicans think it's being overstated. Yeah, that's exactly right, George, and thank you for having me. I know we'd all rather be at the roundtable in person. Good seeing all virtually. That's exactly right. The latest axios/ipsos coronavirus index, two-thirds of democratic voters thought the death toll was understated and more than two-third of Republicans thought it was overstated. Last week, the president himself and the closest advisers, privately, and soon become publicly questioning the death tolls themselves. Say it's overflatted. It's just another jarring example of how partisan politics have infected this moment at a time when it's a literal life and death situation. To Julie's point, people are looking for empathy. They know the state of the economy isn't great. They see their personal financial situation getting worse. They know that president trump can't just snap his fingers and get things back to where they want to be. Chris Christie made a point, things might not be better by the time of the election. They'll be looking for empathy from the leader of the united States, they'll look for president trump to act like their governors, state executives, who they think are being more emphatic right now. Chris, how about this latest thing the white house is dealing with, the fact that two staffers have now tested positive, you've got the heads of the health departments also self-quarantining, it's unclear how the rest of the white house is going to handle it. Does the president have to recalibrate how he's handling the public health side of this and the example he's setting? Well, listen, George, I think that we all should be setting the right example when we're out in public. We should be wearing masks and doing the things that we're being recommended to do by our public health officials. Also, as I wrote this weekend in the Washington post, George, what's at threat here is the way of American life. There's always going on be some risks. To say if Americans' behavior, if we begin the economy in reasonable ways, the same before March of this year, is just foolish. Americans understand now, we have to social distance, we'll have to wear masks, we don't shake hands. We can't get close to each other. We're not going to open football or baseball stadiums to 50,000 or more people. We're not going to do those things. That will make the infection rate go down as well. So I do think that we're maybe getting a little slow now, I was someone who was in favor of aggressive steps of what happened in states, in terms of closing down and having a shutdown order, I think it's time now to reasonably reopen, temperature checks before you go into businesses. We also need to get our economy reopen, George, people are suffering, 33 million unemployed. A woman in New Jersey this week on a food line for the first time in her life who said, I feel like a total failure. That's going to lead addiction, domestic violence, lead to suicide, we saw that after sandy here in New Jersey. We'll see it in America if we don't get people back to work soon. Rahm, if you were still mayor of Chicago, would you be pushing hard to reopen the city? I think you have to take the data and level with the people, and say, look, there's risk and in fact there's risks now, at Home Depot, you'll pass 30 people. What level of risk are we willing to take? We now know more things. Pre-existing conditions, dense living conditions, take our public health resources and apply it there. For a family -- you have to play a role if you're younger in the economy and you have to practice all the practices of wearing a mask, washing your hands, social distance in that effort. Here are the sectors of the economy we'll gradually reopen over the next four weeks but you have to do this. One thing that we all should take stock in, over the last three months we've learned that the American people have stood up and actually taken responsibility for their behavior and their actions. I think you could open parts of the economy by engaging the public in their role and responsibility. They want to do something, they know they have a role to do not only for their own health but for their neighbor's health. I don't think, George, it's the metaphor of just opening the economy. I think we dial it up, stage by stage, in a sense of lights getting brighter. Engage the public in their role and responsibility and then use our health care that we have built up in the last three months to apply to the most vulnerable parts of our population. Whether you're a senior, poor, a person of color, you're more vulnerable to this disease and its devastating consequences and that's where we should apply public resources so the rest of the economy and society can come back to life slowly but surely. I want to reet this, this president is his own worst enemy in trying to rush something you can't rush. Julie pace, you're seeing both campaigns, Republicans and Democrats across the board struggling with how to even conduct a campaign in the midst of this crisis. It's really incredible. This is not what anyone working on a campaign expected to be doing right now and I think the reality is that neither campaign knows when they're going to be able to get back to some semblance of a regular presidential effort. If they're at all. I mean, there are a lot of discussions happening in both parties right now about a convention, how can you possibly put thousands of people in a arena in August? That seems really untenable right now. Possible to have campaign rallies? We're seeing the Biden campaign starting to really add to its digital presence, knowing that that campaign is going to be fought out on the internet, it's going to be fought out screen to screen because that's how people are engaging right now, and I think that just adds so much uncertainty to how voters are going to be engaging with both of these candidates, to whether Biden frankly is relevant even in this. I talked to a lot of Democrats and Republicans over the past week who said versions of, Biden's kind of a sideshow right now and that's okay. This is going to be a referendum election on president trump. I think that everything that we know about presidential politics, every prediction we could make based on past campaigns has to go out the window because we're living in such an unprecedented moment. That's such a point well taken. Meantime, as you hear more talk about a referendum election, Alexi, that has more senate Republicans nervous that perhaps for the first time their senate majority may actually be in danger. That's exactly right, I had some reporting for axios last week looking at different states, like Montana, Colorado and others, where there are these really competitive senate races happening, Republican senate candidates tying themselves to trump ultimately slipping in their standing with voters. That's because they're watching the ways president trump is handling the coronavirus crisis. Obviously, things can change and will change between now and November. It remains to be seen how, but the polls are not looking good for Republicans in competitive races. To your point, George, that matters for their ability to control the senate in the future. It's still an uphill battle for Democrats to be able to take back the senate. I will point you to house. Control of the house. Before this, Republicans were looking at 30-plus districts they flipped from Republicans, those are obviously competitive by nature. Now things are looking stronger for Democrats in terms of maintaining control of the house, when previously, Republicans were hoping to tie the Democrats to Bernie Sanders, as the nominee, now they have Joe Biden, things worked out differently in that strategy. George -- Go ahead. It's upending for the campaign and it's upending for us. One historical point, second quarter economic data would tell you historically what's going to happen in the presidential election. Unemployment, income growth, I don't know if I'd use that anymore as a reference point. For all of us trying to evaluate a campaign, looking at historical data, I don't think that's going to help. The campaigns are in vertigo. In a sense, everything we know by history as reference points I don't know how much stock you can put into it. Yeah, this is all brand new. We also saw an unprecedented move this week by the department of justice, that move to dismiss the charges against former national security adviser Michael Flynn for lying to the FBI even though he pled guilty on two occasions to that. That's now going to be before a judge. We heard former president Obama weigh in on that on a phone call this week with his former staffers. There's no precedent that anybody can find for someone who's been charged with perjury just getting off scot-free. You begin to get worried that basic -- not just institutional norms -- but our basic understanding of rule of law is at risk. Chris Christie, this is something that we have never seen before and even you, you've been on this program many times, said that the president was right to fire Michael Flynn for being dishonest back when it happened. Wl, listen, he was dishonest to the vice president and that doesn't change, but George, there's a bigger point here that former president Obama is running away, the history of his justice department is getting pretty battered this week. The conduct of these FBI agents in dealing with Mike Flynn -- I was an U.S. Attorney and worked with FBI agents and helped direct them. What they did with Mike Flynn was an absolutely classic perjury trap, they knew what the truth before they walked in. They didn't need to interview him. They went in there and they wrote notes afterwards about decide whether or not to get the truth out of him or lie so he would get fired or charged, and then this week as well and one that involved me and my former team, the supreme court rejected 9-0 a false prosecution that was brought by the Obama justice department and a vindictive prosecutor, politically motivated, against folks who worked for me when I was governor of New Jersey. It's a bad week for the Obama justice department, James Comey, and his FBI and for Eric Holder and their justice department, you can't run away from that. These are unprecedented times. Because we're taking the covers off of what was some awful conduct by prosecutors and investigators. George, I usually stand up for these folks, but you can't defend this conduct. It seems like, by that definition, every time FBI agent investigates someone when they have some evidence it's a perjury trap, I don't fully understand that. Rahm, you just heard what Chris Christie said about the Obama justice department. Look, George, all of us on this show know there's a rule -- you lie, you die. That's the rule when it comes to the FBI. And in fact, on December 2nd, 2017, president trump said the reason he fired Flynn was because he lied to the FBI. It's a jury of one. You can't lie. This is now up to the judge, a country of laws or not? Unfortunately that's where the burden is. This is an unprecedented decision. The president got something out of this and we should be clear -- two cases -- his ability to destroy the reputation of intelligence agencies and his ability to have somebody else make a decision, he knows well he would own the consequences of this. I think in this situation, what happened with Flynn, if we're going to allow both the Flinn and the stone cases, the culture of corruption in this administration. One of the issues coming out over the next seven months, is the issue of culture of corruption, whether it's this case, what's happening over HHS and how contracts are being rewarded, and what's happening with the relief funds, who's getting contract, you'll see a growing issue of cultural corruption. It starts at the top because the president has a history of not telling the truth and actually lying when it comes to his benefit. He's actually imbedded that into the law with what he's doing with both Flynn and stone it's okay to lie on behalf of your political goals. George -- hey, George -- Alexi mccammond, quickly, axios -- Go ahead. Go ahead, George. It does start at the top. When you have FBI leadership like Jim Comey and what they did, and that's what's being uncovered, Rahm doesn't attempt to defend any of that at all and I'm glad he doesn't, because that conduct has been outrageous. It's been outrageous by prosecutors in the department and the former leadership of the FBI that Chris WRAY is now cleaning up. Okay, we're just about out of time. Quickly, Alexi, you're reporting that vice president pence might be open to having Mike Flynn return to the white house? Yeah, George, tomorrow night on HBO, axios on HBO, an exclusive interview with vice president Mike pence and my colleague Mike Allen talking about this exact situation. The white house has previously said that lying to the vice president was the reason that Michael Flynn was fired. Now, Michael Flynn has pence's own blessing to return to the inner circle. Mike pence told my colleague on axios that he would welcome Flynn back into the administration just as we've heard president trump say in the past. As trump tweeted earlier this week, there's much more news to come. We should stay tuned to Michael Flynn returning to the administration. Definitely check out axios on HBO tomorrow. Thank you all very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.