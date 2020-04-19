Transcript for '(Trump) placing blame instead of taking responsibility' on coronavirus: Pelosi

And in a conference call your caucus earlier this week he reportedly said. I'm afraid what the president might do during this period what is a year frayed. I'm afraid that he's going to act on the set basis of what exacted before it's a hoax. It's magically going to disappear. And that's why I sent out the letter that I did after Easter at least you gave me time for reflection. And prayer for miss about. OK we only keep harping on what he did wrong. Because he failed we failed in the testing in the rest in the hoax and and it's gonna magically disappear. That's not based on signs this isn't magical this is scientific. And so on said that he if he continues. To predicated the action. That we take on a false premise. Of them wearing further danger and his earlier Dele. And denial. Caused deaths. And so it's very important that. We walk the line that is close to evidence data science. As we go forward and not Lindsay magic hoax. As allegations and placing blame game placing blame instead of taking responsibility.

