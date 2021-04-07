Transcript for Trump playing the same playbook, saying scandals are partisan witch hunts: Ball

The radical left continues to search for a crime and wreck lives, break laws, violate every principle of justice. You see it. You see it on a constant basis. It's really called prosecutorial misconduct. You didn't pay tax on the car or a company apartment or education for your grandchildren. I don't even know -- do you have to? Does anybody know the answer to that stuff? Former president trump sounding off last night after prosecutors in New York indicted the trump organization and its cfo on tax fraud charges. Here to discuss that and much more, time national political correspondent Molly ball, ABC news deputy political director averi Harper, Mary and ABC news contributor lz Granderson, host of ABC's life out loud podcast. Great to see all of you on this fourth of July. Thanks for coming in. Averi, I want to start with Donald Trump. The case against the trump organization and its cfo, president trump was not himself charged, but this is his namesake company. How big of a deal is this? Listen, the investigation is ongoing in the New York state attorney general office and the Manhattan D.A. Office. If there's any evidence surfaces that implicates the president, he could be in legal jeopardy.- Allen weisselberger is facing 15 we don't know what he's going to do. We know that president trump spoke with John Santucci and he said he didn't believe that weisselberg would flip on him. Time will tell. Do you think president trump is at all worried? I was fascinated by what he said. Almost as if he admitted it all really happened, that they didn't pay taxes. You see him running the same playbook for the scandal that beset him during his administration. Portray it as a partisan witch hunt and basically in a way admit to things while claiming they're all okay. They're normal. They're regular ways of doing business. Anyone would be perplexed by the kinds of things being charged by the prosecutors. The question is does that hit the same when you're not president anymore? When you're just a guy throwing a rally and you don't even have a Twitter account, does it have the same effect? The prosecutors in New York are immune to that kind of pressure. The question will be does that have any effect or will he have to mount some more formal defense? Mary, what's also notable is what wasn't on the indictment. Nothing on the aeged hush money paid to stormy Daniels. Nothing on inflating wages as Michael Cohen testified to. Do you think those charges are still possible? Several people have said this is the first series of there's much more to come they also people are worried like this is all they have? They've been talking to Michael Cohen for a long time, prosecutors. Now they're trying to get another person who has been on the inside for five decades. Clearly the feeling is they want more to get this guy. I mean, he has been houdini. He beat impeachment twice. It's been very hard to get him. It's interesting that now he's not saying he didn't do this. He's saying, hey, it's not murder. Yeah. That's exactly right. Lz, former president trump is teasing a comeback, running again in 2024. Do you think that's something the Republican party would welcome? It seems so because they're still willing to follow his lead in a lot of areas. Think about all the bills being passed across the country in terms of voter registration, voter restriction, they're all based on the lie from trump who is the source of all this. They're still willing to follow his lead despite the fact he has these allegations around him. You don't think there's anything behind the scenes there Republicans saying we got to follow him now, but hopefully he won't run? They've been saying that for five years, we've got to follow him now. They've just been following him. Averi, this week the house selected a committee to investigate the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6th. Two Republicans voted for it. Speaker Pelosi tapped one of them, Liz Cheney to serve on the committee. Can this kind of committee really get to the bottom of this? The folks who have been appointed to the committee are going to try. It was important for speaker Pelosi to nominate and appoint Liz Cheney to that position. Regardless of what Kevin Mccarthy does, whether he decides he'll put some far right or trump loyalist on to that committee or he decides not to put any Republicans up for that committee at all, there's going to be a bipartisan group of law makers trying to get to the bottom of what happened on January 6th. Molly, Republicans are already saying this is bipartisan. How will this work for Republicans? How does Kevin Mccarthy choose people to be on the committee? He has repeatedly declined to say whether he'll appoint anyone to this committee. The feeling on capitol hill is he possibly will. Will those people see their role as undermining the committee, particularly as it looks to former president trump's role in the events of January 6th? That's the red hot center of all the controversy surrounding this committee. You know, what -- it's less about what it will find I think since there are as Republicans said so many other agencies and law enforcement jurisdictions looking at what happened, unearthing the evidence, charging individuals. It's more about as the 9/11 commission did bringing all that evidence together to create a shared understanding that Americans can use to understand and so, you know, the Republicans don't want to be part of that process and they have succeeded, I think, in large part in preventing there from being a bipartisan shared American understanding of this traumatic event. I don't know how successful the committee can be going forward in that circumstance. Lz, what do you think the committee can accomplish, particularly the racism that was evident on January 6th? I was up there. Lots of white supremacists. Lots of confederate flags. How do you think this will play This committee serves two purposes. One is to get to the bottom of what happened. The other is to send a clear message to people who are on the fence in terms of where they want to pledge their allegiances. In Detroit we have a phrase, you don't want that smoke. There might be trouble that you talk a good game about, when real pressure comes and accountability is being held, people who aren't fully committed to a certain cause begin to back down. Hopefully this committee will reach people are don't want to do dangerous things that impact society. How do you think this will impact the midterms before voting down that 9/11 commissions? Several Republicans said they were worried about this dragging into 2022. It's all about pressure. Kevin Mccarthy could become speaker. It won't take too many seats. The Republicans don't want -- can you imagine all the TV clips of a police officer talking about what happened, that he couldn't get back up. It was right from the top, from the president down. I think eventually the truth will be known. Right now there's a lot of Republicans who are trying to put the brakes on it because of the midterms. Averi, I want to turn to the supreme court and the voting rights ruling in this case out of Arizona. Explain the case and what you think this means. It was a 6-3 decision to uphold voting restrictions in Arizona that Democrats and voting advocates called discriminatory on the basis of race. Because of this decision, it's going to deliver a blow to that fight against voter suppression in republican-led states across the country. The fact is that the American people are not on the side of the Republican law makers, 2-1 if you look at the abc/"washington post" poll. Americans believe it's important to have laws that make it easy to vote lawfully, than laws than make it harder to vote fraudulently. Everyone is looking at Georgia right now, Molly. That's right, although this is all over the country these kinds of laws are being considered and passed. Frankly the democratic establishment is concerned they have not effectively countered this push. Whether you're talking about in congress where the big, you know, what they call democracy reform bill went down, or whether you're talking about in the states where this case sent a clear signal about how the supreme court is going to look at the democratic attempts to litigate these laws. The lawsuits being brought in various states -- in Georgia you have the justice department involved. That makes it a different story. Even there you have to wonder about how the courts are going to look at attempts to combat these laws using the legal system. If it's not going to happen on capitol hill, if it's not going to happen in the courts, then it has to happen in the political process. It's going to be about -- as averi was saying, using the fact that these laws are unpopular to motivate democratic voters. Lz, not exactly in line with public opinion. No, of course not. They don't care about public opinion. If they did, all of this legislation would be looked at differently. The thing that frustrates me most is that this justices acknowledged that these new laws impact minorities. They didn't deny that aspect. They just said the inconvenience of it isn't so great. They're all privileged. I grew up poor. I remember my mom scraping together 50 cents, 75 cents for gas to get to a grocery store. When you do that to polling places, you're forcing minorities to figure out whether or not they're going to use gas money to go to the polling spot that is further away or use it to get to work. They're privileged saying this doesn't inconvenience them enough. How do you know? When's the last time you were that poor? I was Mississippi. The morning of the election people would turn out and the poling places would be closed in a place where there were a lot of democratic voters. The question was do I spend another 45 minutes in the car to go there and wait in a long line? There's all kinds of dirty tricks being played about closing polls, switching where you're supposed to be, telling people they're in the wrong place even if they're in the right place. I think if people knew what was going on, because it differs state by state and county by county, they would think, you know what, it's July 4th here. It's all about voting. It's the most fundamental of rights. We had the Boston tea party because we couldn't vote and were getting taxed. It's shocking that right now a lot of people don't have the same access to vote as other Americans. We certainly, Molly, wouldn't be shocked by this supreme court decision and the direction it went? No, I don't think so. Given the way the court is composed -- and what you hear from a lot of conservatives is this decision was limited. It applied to a couple of specific situations to specifically votes in the wrong precinct and ballot harvesting. It wasn't about closing polling places. In some corners on the right there's a feeling that Democrats are hyperventilating about this. It obviously has implications for so many other cases being brought and other laws that are being litigated across the country. Averi, does this up the pressure on moderate Democrats like Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema to push harder for new voting legislation? It's going to revive the conversation around eliminating the filibuster and for those Democrats who have been wary of filibuster reform. This is going to be a confrontation for them. This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.