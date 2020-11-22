Trump has 'definitely set back the democratic norm' in US: Ron Klain

More
President-elect Biden chief of staff Ron Klain is interviewed on "This Week."
14:50 | 11/22/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump has 'definitely set back the democratic norm' in US: Ron Klain

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"14:50","description":"President-elect Biden chief of staff Ron Klain is interviewed on \"This Week.\"","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/ThisWeek","id":"74345345","title":"Trump has 'definitely set back the democratic norm' in US: Ron Klain","url":"/ThisWeek/video/trump-set-back-democratic-norm-us-ron-klain-74345345"}