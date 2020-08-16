Transcript for Trump '(throwing) a wet blanket on the legitimacy of this election': Rahm Emanuel

Let's bring in our roundtable, Chris Christie, Yvette Simpson, Sara Fagen and Rahm Emanuel. Joe Biden is the favorite heading into the convention. What does he need to do this week, can the Democrats do what they need to do this in virtual format? First of all -- we've all said -- hopefully this will be the last convention. Hard to have a convention if you don't convene. The core question, is to continue to do what he's done with the excitement with kamala Harris. She made history, two energizes a base, three, she reassures the moderate swing voters, four, she Riles up trump, five, she's drawing trump's fire away from Biden toward her. Donald Trump isn't going to win by attacking kamala Harris. He has to hurt in some way Joe Biden. He hasn't accomplished that. She's drawing all his fire. In elections when you run for re-election he's trying to repeat in 2016 2020. Successful re-elections run a new campaign. Sara, you talked about kamala Harris. Wide approval for kamala Harris, 54%. It seemed like she did what she needed to do on the announcement. It's a historic moment for the country. All Americans should take pride in that. Having said that she was also painted as a moderate in the rollout, and she's anything but, and os there's going to be an opportunity, particularly given Joe Biden's age, senator Harris one heart beat away for the presidency is not the moderate she's been portrayed to be. Yvette, this is the case you're hearing now from the trump campaign, that kamala Harris is not a moderate. You represent the Progressive wing of the democratic party. Lot of Progressives weren't thrilled by the choice at first. She was not our first choice, she was not our second choice, but we are excited that this is a historic moment because Progressives care about representative democracy and so, you know, Joe Biden wasn't our first choice, wasn't our second choice, we do know that kamala Harris first, democracy for America endorsed her for senate when she ran and we believe that she's someone we can talk to, she'll listen. Of all the likely choices she was probably the best one we could ask for. Of course, we would have prefer a Stacey Abrams or Elizabeth Warren to a kamala Harris. But we're excited about her nomination. As an African-American women leader I'm excited that Joe Biden made the choice to put an African-American, Indian American woman on his ticket. To the point that Rahm had earlier, that trump is training his fire on kamala Harris and haven't yet landed on a strategy for Joe Biden. Really, George, I think that's just a this week phenomena. Obviously, she's the news of the week this week, so the president is aiming his fire at the news of the week. I think that will change very quickly this week when Joe Biden is really put front and center for first the first time. We'll see him front and center this week. And I think you'll see the campaign and the president and, you know, folks like the vice president training fire on Joe Biden starting this week and, believe me, Joe Biden will I'm sure look upon this week as the good old days when he was shooting at kamala Harris. I don't think that will continue for a long time. Sara, let's talk more about this, because we'll see what kind of case is made against Joe Biden this week. But one of the things that we've seen from the president is, this assault on mail-in voting, is that a smart strategy? It has the potential of making a lot of Republican voters who would vote by mail stay home. Well, I think that there's been some real challenge in distinguishing between absentee voting and mail-in voting -- A challenge because of differences -- The difference is very significant, actually, and so, if you think about states like Oregon and Washington, they have dynamic systems in place that, if you move, if you die, you're more likely to get the voter rolls updated quickly. In a state that's not electronic like that, you're trying to jam this in five weeks. You're going to be mailing out ballots to people in nursing homes that may have passed away, people who may have moved. I do think that that's imprudent and the country is not ready for universal mail-in voting, but most states do have absentee voting. And I think Republicans should champion no-fault absentee voting. We should champion absentee voting in the era of a pandemic, but universal mail-in balloting voting is an entirely different animal. Yvette Simpson. You know, I think the comments, I'm still thinking about the president's chief of staff all deflection, all distraction. The reality is, the efforts that postmaster general are taking right now has to do with sabotaging and stealing the election. Help me understand how shutting down sorting machines, cutting overtime, taking, you know, actual -- taking mailboxes off the streets, are going to help make this election more fair. Donald Trump gave his directive, he does not universal mail-in voting because he believes it will compromise his ability to win. He's appointed someone who not only wants to undermine the post office but help him fulfill that objective. He's been very direct. It's not been complicated or covert. It's been very clear. He should be stopped. I hope that Nancy Pelosi gets the house together, I hope that the senate goes back and can get a couple of reasonable Republicans who understand that undermining the postal service does a lot of damage to a lot of Americans and will compromise this election and will call into question Republicans' commitment to our democracy. Chris Christie, one Republican has come forward, we saw Mitt Romney, in your state a democratic congressman has filed a criminal referral against the campaign saying they're trying to suppress the vote. He's probably the most partisan Democrat in our congressional delegation. So that's no great surprise. Listen, here's the difference, George, and I think Sara put it very well. The difference between absentee ballot voting, where you affirmatively ask for a ballot because you want to vote by mail, versus sending out millions of ballots unsolicited by folks is a huge difference, not only in terms of processing all that mail and then the county clerk's processing all those votes in a timely fashion, it's a different way to do it. And I think Sara's right, Washington and Oregon have put systems in place. I can tell you in New Jersey, we had to wait nearly four weeks to find out who our Republican nominee for the United States senate was for this election when in fact there was a fraction of the votes cast that in that primary cast in general election in the fall. Also tell you this, the idea of using the pandemic as an excuse for this, in my home state of New Jersey we still have people waiting in lines six, seven, eight hours at motor vehicle to get licenses, registrations and license plates, our governor's permitting that. But however, somehow standing in line to vote is much too dangerous. Standing in line at the motor vehicle is okay? Seems to me we have our priorities backward at least here in New Jersey and other states trying to do the same thing. George, I think -- this is all true, but I think the Democrats need to redirect their message. You haven't gotten your medicine through the mail? Donald Trump, that's the problem. You haven't gotten your social security and you're going miss your mortgage payment or some benefit for your healthcare cost? Donald Trump's the problem and Republicans. Voting is about us in the election. It's about people's rights. Exactly. Right now this is tied up in the entire package in congress. You want to put pressure on Republicans to negotiate, refusing to do now until labor day, change the message to something that's relevant to the American people today not three months, 100% I agree with this. I never knew that the post office was going to become a partisan issue. That Democrats are only for checks getting to people or voting ballots getting to seniors. Joe Biden is now up the first Democrat in 20 years among older people. Let's make this relevant to a very important constiuency. Donald Trump and the Republicans are stopping you from doing that. You're not getting your social security check? Donald Trump and the Republicans are doing that. Then you'd make it relevant. Is that a danger for Republicans? That's great political messaging. I appreciate the compliment, Sara. But it's false. The problems with the post office have been brewing for decades. They have $77 billion lost in the last 12 years. Their unfunded mandates for their healthcare and pensions are twice their income. This is a system that has been brewing and needs to be fixed, needs to be altered, Democrats have fought it. They have fought it tooth and nail for decades because they can't stand up to their unions. That's a fact. The reality is, I think the timing was bad on this. Louis dejoy who I know, who's a good guy, who's a smart business person came in and he came in guns ablazing to fix a broken system and the timing was off, he's being charged as political. If he were political, he wouldn't be going and trying to fix it. He'll have to wait until after the election to do that. Chris Christie, press you on one of the points. Isn't the point even if the post office needs reform that it's difficult to do this in the middle of a pandemic and you can't be instituting, you know, no overtime, a ban on overtime, getting rid of sorting machines at a time when people need their mail more than ever? Well, listen, George, we can debate back and forth on whether or not this is the right time to fix the post office, it seems that debate has been going on for 20, 30 years, never seems to be the right time to do it. Listen, people have been in elective office that what's going on here is that this is the fight of the public sector unions against reform that will make the system more efficient but have less people working for it. Listen the more important issue here again is, to understand the rationale for this, in states all over the country, state governments are failing to have motor vehicles open, having other agencies open where people are waiting in line, waiting in line to get their unemployment checks, waiting in line to get their motor vehicles registered or their licenses. They allow that to occur. But somehow waiting in line to exercise the most precious vote you have every four years for president of the United States, somehow it can't be done and we have to try to do a universal mail-in system when the post office isn't ready for it. But more importantly, George, the county clerks aren't ready for this across this country to process all of these ballots. In a timely fashion. If we do this, we'll be waiting weeks to find out who the president of the United States is. We did see that during the primaries -- George. Including in Georgia, where elections were run by Democrats at the county level. Which is ridiculous. When you think about the fact that we are a democracy, it's the most fundamental right that we have as Americans, the fact that Republicans are trying to infringe on that, to limit that, to make it more difficult to people to do that and let's be clear, we know the motivation -- Donald Trump said it -- he wants to stop universal mail-in voting, so limiting sourcing sorting machines, taking mailboxes off the streets, limiting overtime, making sure we can't use -- states can't use the bulk rate for sending out ballots are all attempts to sabotage and steal this election. And no, we should haven't people standing in line risk their lives for democracy when we can avoid it. We can fund the post office and make sure we have someone in there not trying to dismantle, but improve it. Yvette didn't answer the question about county clerks. This isn't about the post office. I'm assuming that the post office will get it to a county clerk on time. In New York, in New Jersey, in Georgia, run by Republicans and Democrats at the county level, they don't have the capacity to do this. They don't have the machines to process it fast enough. In Oregon and Washington they do because they've taken years to put a universal mail-in system in place. This is not the right thing to do for our democracy, and if she's really concerned about our democracy, if she's an act lat of Al gore era, we shouldn't do this on a fly. What's wrong with every vote being counted? Every vote should be counted, George, but it won't be counted at least until December or January if we go to universal mail-in voting, because the county clerks in counties across this country don't have the equipment to be able to get this done and they can't get that equipment between now and November 3rd. George. One thing that I find interesting -- Sara's right about the institutional problem. They only became a problem six months ago. First time that she's mentioned. If this was a crisis, he would have put something together much earlier. The only reason he's doing this is to throw a wet blanket on the legitimacy of this election. I would think everybody that, regardless of party or partsanship, would understand the importance of a credible election. The only reason Donald Trump is doing this today and the only reason for dejoy to hold hostage of resources to the post office is to throw legitimacy on this election. Two points here, the first guest Bernie Sanders said that we were trying to Republicans defund the post office. The post office hasn't been defunded. It's Democrats want to send more money to it, which is something that's been a pattern in congress for decades. They can't meet their obligations. You send more money. They don't fix themselves? You send more money. The second thing worth pointing out, somehow in the narrative around this election it's becoming written and described as people can't vote without universal mail-in voting. There are lots of way to vote in this country. Poll workers are going to show up and people who feel comfortable can go stand in line. Most states have an absentee ballot program, people can vote by mail with an absentee ballot and a few states that have been implementing universal voting like Utah and Oregon and Washington they'll do that. There are many systems in place, anybody who wants to vote is going to be able to vote. Yvette, one easy solution is to make sure everyone votes early, the first day you become eligible for voting. Well, let's remember, this absentee process that are encouraging requires two transactions with the postal service, many times you have to send in something to say you want to vote and then something has to come back to you. That was the challenge we had in Ohio, 14,000 people in my county sent their request on time. Didn't get their ballots back on time, because that's a lot of transactions between the person and the post office. We're going to encourage people to vote as early as we can. There are a lot of people who have challenges. We know that asking someone to put a stamp on something, send it in a mail, put a stamp on something else and send it back is equivalent to a poll tax. I don't understand that in an industrialized country like America, where democracy is our fundamental principle, we can't make it easier for people to vote. We don't individuals who are high risk to get exposed. The ability for us to be able to send a ballot out to someone who has said they want to vote, I say I want to vote because I'm registered. And those who are able to vote will return those ballots. There are people who are equipped and ready to check every single one of those ballots. Now they're undermining the postal service. Where vote by mail in a way where most people are going to vote. Meanwhile, to Rahm's point, people are not going to get their checks in the mail. People aren't going to get their prescriptions. To Sara's point, Republicans can find money for the military when they need it. When they doesn't need it. They can find money for ppp for major businesses. Who don't need it. We can't fund the most fundamental office that serves every single American. Chris. Whether you're in corps or rural American. Chris, you get the last word. Saving people's lives -- George, Yvette should run with the United States senate. First of all, I don't know what they're doing in Ohio. In New Jersey, you don't have to put a stamp on anything, it's pre-paid postage. George, with all due respect the reason why your point is wrong, you can vote on the first day, but you can't count those votes until election day. It doesn't matter what day you vote by mail. I wish I had time. I wish I had time to answer that. We're completely out of time. Thank you all for a great conversation.

