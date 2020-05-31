Transcript for 'To take (Trump's) bait time and time again is just a gift to him': Nancy Pelosi

There you see protesters gathering at city hall in San Francisco last night. The home of house speaker Nancy Pelosi. She's now America's highest ranking Democrat. When we spoke late yesterday, she began with her message for a country in crisis. My message is -- let's come together. Let's be prayerful about how we can put our differences aside, because this is the greatest country in the world and we want to live up to the legacy of America. That doesn't seem to be what's happening right now, we see cities erupting over the last several days and governor Tim Walz of Minnesota has said now the protesters have gone far beyond the murder of George Floyd, it's about attacking civil society, it's about instilling fear and disrupting our great cities, is he correct? I think there's a place for protests at a sign of a knee going into the neck of a person not offering resistance, if he were disproportionate response from police. As my colleague from St. Paul has told me, 80% of the people who were arrested or taken into custody following what was happening there were from out of the area. So, again, let's not -- let's be -- let's have a look at what really is happening, who was making what -- taking what actions. But we should not -- we should not ignore the fact that there's a room for peaceful protests in all this. Do you think justice has yet been served in the George Floyd case with the arrest of the single officer or should the other officers be arrested as well? I said right from the start that it was murder. We saw an execution of a person on TV. We saw it happen. A knee to the neck. There were others there who witnessed it, who would be considered in other circumstances, accomplices to it. I have my own concern about a murder three charge. I haven't seen a situation where there's a scene of a crime and people haven't been taken into custody immediately. But let's hope that justice will be done as we go forward, I think there were some unfortunate statements made that were provocative in terms of the outburst of concern that we're seeing. So I do think -- I'm very proud of the calm work of our congressional black caucus, of our judiciary committee on how we go forward, really following up on initiatives they had already taken in light of the fact -- this is not the first time, this is a part of a pattern and we just have to make sure as we seek normal that it's a new normal as president Obama said where we don't have all of this injustice and the violence that goes with it. You mentioned those unfortunate statements, are you referring to the president's tweets, including "When the looting starts, the shooting starts"? No, I'm not paying too much attention to what the president says. I'm talking about the injustice, the knee in the neck. I talked about president Obama, if I said president trump, forgive me -- I said president Obama, people say -- let's go back to normal -- normal hasn't been so great for a lot of people. Let's make sure the new normal is more consistent with liberty and justice for all. I kind of ignore what president trump says. You ignore him. At the same time, he's been continuing to tweet and speak out today, he's attacking the protesters saying it's part of the far left. What should the president of the United States be doing right The president of the united States should be bringing dignity of the office he serves. He should be an unifying force in our country. We have seen that with democratic and Republican presidents all along. They have seen their responsibility to be the president of the United States. To unify our country. And not to fuel the flame. Not to fuel the flame. And I think to take his bait time and time again is just a gift to him because he always want to divert attention from what the cause of the response was rather than to describe it in his own terms. What should congress do right now? Your colleague has introduced legislation to ban those chokeholds. Ban knees to the neck. We have a number of legislations, Mr. Jeffries is the chair of our caucus. His words have great weight. Congresswoman Barbara Lee has legislation to look at the full picture. Congresswoman Wilson has a bill establishing a commission for studying the social status of black men and boys and how we can help change that situation, the list goes on. There's a motion condemning police brutality. In addition to that, this is happening at a time of other injustices, the fact is that the coronavirus has taken an undue toll among people of color. This again is an injustice. And our legislation is to say, we must test, we must trace, we must treat and we must isolate in a way that really establishes what -- where this is taking the biggest toll. Why should there be more disproportionate deaths among people of color. We're not testing in those communities to treat and save lives. Madam speaker, thank you for your time this morning. My pleasure. Thank you so much, George. Roundtable is up next.

