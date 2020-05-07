Transcript for 'We all have unconscious biases, admitted or not': Gen. David Berger

Over the past six weeks in the wake of George Floyd killing, workplaces across the country have grappled with questions about diversity and inclusion. One of the highest profile -- the United States military is no different. I sat down with the head of the Marine Corps, commandant David Berger, ahead of this holiday weekend, why he sees move to equality as a matter of national security. Renewed and passionate calls for racial justice started sweeping the country after the death of George Floyd in June. But years before that, as alarming incidents of white sue -- supremacist activities in the U.S. Military, talk of banning the confederate flag was already under way. It was very clear that from 2016 to 2017, some symbols were being hijacked by organizations and used in a very bad, negative way. And last February, less than a year after he was sworn in, as commandant, general Berger removed confederate items from all marine bases. By April, he announced a ban on any public display of the confederate flag. Why did you decide that, what have you seen? This is not an attempt to erase history. But the bigger symbol is, the things that draw the team together so we can operate with that trust. We have a flag, it's the American flag. We have the Marine Corps colors. Things that unify us. Anything that gets in the way of that is a problem. Black Americans account for just over 13% of the population. The U.S. Army has the highest proportion of African-American officers at 12%. The Marines have the lowest. At less than 6%. The impact of that underrepresentation underscored by retired lieutenant general Vince Stewart, the first black man to lead the defense intelligence agency. I've known him for a long time. I would tomorrow morning, I would -- it would be honor to work for him. Serve underneath him. In a recent op Ed, general Stewart wrote, despite achieving the America dream he faced a member of congress who said he only got the position only because he was close to president Obama. What's your approach to equality in the Marine Corps? First step, we all have unconscious biases. Admitted or not. We do. What do you do to get at a system that did that to Vince Stewart? We have to pay a lot more attention, in other words earlier on, deliberately, intentionally, managing the talent that we have. And not let it sort of fall out -- A deliberate focus on getting more diverse Marines in the top ranks are in addition to the priorities he tweeted about earlier this year. Put more women in previously gender-restricted roles. Study the cost of parental leave. Extend those benefits to same-sex couples. Whatever cultural changes that Berger intends to uphold, he knows the Marines must have the respect of the American people. He watched general Milley walk with the president through Lafayette square toward that infamous photo-op after peaceful protesters were violently pushed back. Milley later apologized for taking part. Those of us who served with them knew that was not where he intended to be. But politicalization of the military is a concern. This is part of the reason why America trusts its military. We understand the chain of command but we can't become a political tool, either. Berger's goal for leading the Marine Corps perhaps best summed up this way. The more senior you get, the more you talk, the less you I'm trying to be more disciplined and listen more. That's a message we can all take to heart.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.