Transcript for Unemployment rate could reach Great Depression levels: Trump economic adviser

to make sure every part of the city government is coordinated in addressing the disparities. The first lady, which she became involved in the discussions added a set of ideas to how it could be played out and the urgency that was needed, and as we had the discussions over the last few days, it was clear to me the two of them were the perfect people to bring this larger effort together, and they both have known each other a long time, work very well together, but they share the sense of urgency. They will set up the group, and they will be focused on all communities of color and the question of deepening inclusion, and we will report what the larger group will be and the goals of it. Next we have yoa from the city. Hi, Mr. Mayor. I wanted to ask you. There was a story recently by propublic about the medical center on Roosevelt island and the kholer nursing facilities, and they basically said that the city brought covid-19 patients into the facility, even though there's a nursing home there with some vulnerable patients, and so I wanted to see if you could just tell us what the situation is there, and do you know anything about an outbreak of covid? Do you know how many folks in that facility may have passed You know, we will get back to you, today, with the updates that we can pull together quickly. I can tell you, having visited as that facility was being built out, my understanding at the time, there was a distinct separation between the new medical elements of the facility and what was there previously. At that time, you will remember, there was an absolute desperation to make sure that we had backup hospital spaces because of the growth of covid- 19 and the need to save lives. So it was very smart of health and hospitals to open up space in that facility. We will get you the details on how the separation was kept and what proceeded to happen there. Dr.katz is not online with us now, but I will make sure we get that to you later today. Next we have Sydney -- You have been listening to mayor de Blasio announcing the creation of the task force to develop a plan to reopen new York City. He's asking the plan to be delivered by June. You read complete comments from mayor de Blasio on abc7ny.com throughout the day. I'm onnell talking about a blue state bailout and states considering bankruptcy. You heard what both governor hogan and governor Whitmer had to say about that this morning. They considered it a dangerous idea. They're not considering it. They're saying they need aid. Are they going to get it? First there's already been quite a bit of aid, about $150 billion in the previous round. The thing I can say is that I'm just an economist but it feels like the constitution doesn't really allow states to declare bankruptcy and so what's going to have to happen is they're going to have to work things out and the federal government is going to probably have to help them too. I know president trump is open to negotiating in a bipartisan way as he has been in the previous bills to see -- hear from Democrats, see what they want and then present them with his own ideas. But I think the state going bankrupt is something that's not really been anticipated by the founders so I'm not sure exactly -- I didn't see the clip from senator Mcconnell but I'm not sure exactly what he was talking about. But you're right, the president has said he's open to more aid to the states and localities. The president has also talked about more infrastructure spending as well but one of the things you're starting to see in the senate among Republican senators is more concern now about the debt. They're saying we have to go slow here right now before we approve another package because the debt is climbing so high. Is that a concern of yours? For sure. You know, I think the debt level in the U.S. Has climbed up to the point where in the economics literature we see that it can be a sort of long run negative for growth. And so for me I think that as we go into the next phase of legislation we need to think about long run things that we can do to try to get ahead of the curve on debt. For sure we need to do still some short run things but I think looking at long run changes that we can make to things to improve the debt situation, that should be something that should be on the table. As an economist, I can advise that. I'm not announcing a white house policy right now. But invest what it takes now? Yeah, I'm just saying look at long run changes that we can make to help sort of improve the long run budget situation while we're providing short run stimulus. Again, you have to understand that this is an unprecedented shock to the economy, that we're going to be looking at second quarter negative gdp growth that's probably north of minus 15, minus 20%. It's the biggest negative shock that we've seen since the second World War and with that kind of emergency, the good news is we've got this bipartisan action, this build a bridge to the other side but there's still going to be a heck of a lot of other problems that pop up. The thing that I think -- we were talking about this in the white house on Friday. What's most interesting is we've got this black swan of an event where we've had to shut everything down. And the interesting thing is more or less because of the legislation that's been passed on a bipartisan basis we haven't seen 50 other black swans. The markets have been relative stable and the people are getting their money and the firms aren't declaring bankruptcy at a rate that you might expect. So I think that we've so far kind of dodged a bullet with that and it means that I think markets are hopeful that we could get the v-shaped recovery that the president is hoping for but I again don't think you get it if we don't have another round of really solid legislation. You mentioned the markets. There does seem to be a bit of a disconnect between what we're hearing on the ground from people about the state of the economy right now and you just talked about it as well and the fact that the market doesn't appear to be all that far off of its all-time highs back in February. Is it accurately gauging the damage out there, and should Americans expect that we're going to be anywhere close to a new normal any time soon? Right, I think that's the hope and that's why, you know, if you look at the data, the thing -- one of the things that really jumps out at me is that the economic harm from the shutdown is spread pretty much uniformly across the country. Initial claims are actually the worst of any state in Hawaii and it makes sense because the travel industry is so important to that state, but that damage to the economy is uniform but the disease is sort of allocated across the country in pockets. So what it means is that the decision by the president to sort of tell everybody to slow down at the state level and to shelter in place and so on had a really, really big collective effect and now that the states are starting to open up hopefully following the guidelines of Dr. Birx and Dr. Fauci, that we can maybe start to get back to normal. I think you're right that markets look like they expect that we'll get back to normal quickly. God willing, that's what happens.

