Is anybody out there willing to listen? Get vaccinated. The vaccines are terrific, absolutely they do a great job on this delta variant. It's time to start blaming the unvaccinated folks, not the regular folks. It's the unvaccinated folks letting us down. The vaccines are saving lives. They are reducing mortality. I would encourage people to get the vaccine. I have high confidence in it. I got it myself. Striking course Republicans calling -- excuse me -- Republicans calling for vaccines this week. Want to talk about that with our round table. Joined by Chris Christie, Rahm Emanuel, Donna Brazile and Margaret Hoover, host of "Firing line" on pbs. Also a CNN contributor. Donna, we saw Republican leaders calling for people to take the vaccines. Is it time for vaccines to be mandate at major institutions? I think so, George. I'm eager to return to campus. We have a mask mandate. I had to show my card. We need to do everything possible to keep this country safe. I don't think we can afford to go back to that period of time when we were locked down and unable to get people back to work. Yes, I hope we take it seriously. Look, I come from Louisiana. I was home to weeks ago wearing my masks, even walking my small dog. People looked at me like I was strange. I'm like I don't want this virus. Tell us about your dog. Did he wear a mask? Chris, no state was hit harder in the beginning that new Jersey. No. We had the highest -- still do -- have the highest death rate per capita with all the lockdowns. New York and New Jersey were the biggest to lockdown. It didn't work. The vaccines do work. Every focus group I've been in with Republicans who are not vaccinated, you have to walk them through the logic. What they don't want is to be indoctrinated. They're willing to be vaccinated. They don't want to be in dock indoctrinated. Let's be smart about this. One of the places where our leaders have fallen down is they're not explaining it. They're saying get vaccinated. These folks don't respond to that. I had a smart guy who visited me this week who said I don't want the government telling me what I have to do. It's a libertarian type response to this. What they respond to, I sat with this guy and walked him through the facts and he said okay. I'll get vaccinated. When that guy's kid goes to school, he has to provide an immunization card that shows his child was vaccinated. If you're getting government-provided health care, if you're getting va treatment, medicare, medicaid, anything, you should be getting the vaccine because you'll have to -- we are going to have to take care of you on the back end. There's a lot of things we can do without calling it a mandate. Almost making it impossible for making people to live their lives without being protected and protecting the rest of us. I'm having an out of body experience because I agree. I'm the son of a pediatrician. I know you think I was going to say something else. Others say that, Rahm. No child can show up at school without showing their immunizations, small pox, measles. You have to make this familiar to people. Second is, I would close the space in. If you want to participate in activities, you have to show you're vaccinated. It becomes a reward/punishment system. You make your own calculation. The fact is there's data this week that 30% of health care workers are not vaccinated. They got to lead by example. Hard to imagine. The other thing from my own recommendation is the religious community across the board needs to speak up and encourage people so you hit all populations with a singular message. I give credit to the white house, whether it's fox TV or Republican leaders, getting a chorus of voices, not just political, religious, et cetera, with a message and lead by example. 30% of the medical profession not vaccinated is an unbelievable wrong example that gives people a permission slip. The nurse isn't, the doctor isn't, the pharmacist isn't. Why am I getting it? It's a really good point. In New Jersey a hospital system fired five employees who refused to get vaccinated, health care employees who refused to get vaccinated. They're making it mandatory now. A number of the hospital systems in New Jersey. That's part of the way we'll lead to. Employers, when the summer is over, employers want people coming back. JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs they want people back. I think what will follow is employers are going to say if you want to come back into the office, which you have to do, you have to get vaccinated. It's key nonpolitical people speak up more, whether the medical profession, educators, ordinary people. When I received my vaccine, I went to a senior citizen public housing project in Washington, D.C. I told everyone I didn't want to wait until I was 65. I went door to door, similar to when I was in politics, I said I'm getting the vaccine. Will you join me? They said aren't you scared? I said I'm scared to get the virus. Back in the day when you got a virus when you had sex, I didn't want the virus. This is tmi. I'm not admitting anything. I was able to go door to door and convince people it was okay and it was safe. We have to lead by example. If you get the vaccine, you're so far less likely to go to the hospital. So far less likely to -- They don't want to hear from politicians. They don't. These focus groups, whether it was president bush or president Obama, they said what do they know? These folks responded -- I think politicians have to say what they need to say. They're not the persuasive ones. It's the medical community and people who had covid who can tell them what it's like to have it. That's what's important. I want to switch topics. Rahm, I'm listening to speaker Pelosi and senator portman, he said they're 90% there on an infrastructure bill in the senate, it seems impossible it will go anywhere if the speaker says she won't put it on the floor until after reconciliation. Are we going to have a stalemate? I want to compliment rob portman and the leaders of the Republican group against a lot of headwind about bipartisanship to accomplish this. If you're 90% there, you're going to get there. Is that the end of the road? It's not the end of the road, but it's a major leap forward. Also, the other thing that's important -- break this down. People are unbelievably supportive about the investment in broadband, roads and railways. They're unbelievably supportive of the bipartisanship and they're doing it without raising the gas tax. I used to say in Chicago throw me into that briar patch. This will move and I think what the speaker is doing is negotiating. That's okay to do. It won't endanger the process. What's so fascinating to me is who they're negotiating with is the left flank of the democratic party. You saw that with Nancy Pelosi and chuck Schumer. It is very difficult for them to look at the far left of their party and say, you know what, the filibuster is going to be dead for the next two years. You can still have everything you want. President Biden said it. Biden said it. Manchin said it. You can still get everything you we'll do it in two parts and you need some patience. We'll pass this first bill. Hold it for a beat. We have everything else you want soft infrastructure in reconciliation. If they could just be patient, they could get everything they wanted, and give the president a win. Do you want to hold the senate in two years? It's going to be if you get bipartisanship. Frankly everybody is going to with with that. We're all agreeing. The country wants the government to work. They want to hold the house in two years. She understands and I think the speaker is well-positioned to know all of her caucus. The Progressive members who represent millions of Americans they want to see change, not just in roads, rails and bridges, but also some of the soft infrastructure programs they campaigned on. I think it will be a win win not just for bipartisan, but for Democrats delivering for the American people. You're convinced that all Democrats hold on reconciliation? It's going to be tough, but I think chuck Schumer understands he has to pull them over. This is where speaker Pelosi is tone deaf. If she continues to push in this direction, you're giving the Republicans no room to be bipartisan. If the Republicans are characterized not as making a bipartisan deal on infrastructure, which I think will be supported, but they're supporting reconciliation by sitting by and giving the infrastructure bill, but letting the reconciliation bill go first, they're not going to do it. They're going to back out of it. They're going to lose the Republicans they have and then they'll wind up with a problem with Joe Manchin on top of it. So, I understand she thinks she has to negotiate on everything. She thinks she has to play this game all the time. She's wrong on this one. You can't ask Republicans to be bipartisan and they do it in the senate and say, oh, but wait a second. They're not doing it on the debt ceiling. Part of that is a symptom of they're saying wait, you want to do the debt ceiling too. Show us you're willing to be bipartisan. The politics of both caucuses are totally different. At the end of the day the election in 2022, that's not far off for anybody in that chamber, and that's okay. It's won in swing states by swing voters. Then in that sense bipartisanship is unbelievably popular, as popular as the content of the bill. The second thing I'll tell one little story. I remember when we were working on ACA and Nancy Pelosi was trashing the senate health care bill. Then sat down and said we're going to pass it. In my view, she has fundamental tings she has to speak up for her caucus otherwise she's not the leader of it, as well as the leader of the chamber. She's making clear those things while those things are happening in the senate. Are you confident on the senate side that senator Manchin and senator Sinema are going to vote for reconciliation? I am. The most important thing senator Manchin has said is I want president Biden to be a success. That translates to me -- you have to work through the details. That's essential when you look at the investments there. Manchin has been clear about what he's going to get done for the president. I think the bipartisanship on infrastructure as well as the contents of the reconciliation package. Do you agree with that, Margaret? I do. Manchin is from West Virginia. They need a lot of infrastructure. He understands that. He knows that. I think he's nervous about the price tag. Aside from that -- why am I agreeing with you? I think the key with Manchin is what is the number. I don't think he'll agree with $3.5 trillion. I don't think he will. I think he thinks it's too big and too much. He has to get something in his negotiations. It was $6 trillion before. Joe Manchin is smart. He knows it was never $6 trillion. I don't believe he's going to agree to $3.5 trillion. It will be something less than will he vote for reconciliation? I think he will unless chuck Schumer says $3.5 trillion or nothing. If he says that, Joe Manchin is going to go nothing. There's a process where you get close to the edge. You look over and run back. Don't want to fail. The cost of failure is more politically and economically than the price of success. That's what will drive people towards it. The politics of success outweighs everything. Point of agreement on the round table. Let's move on. Margaret, I was struck by Pierre's piece on violence. All across the country, we're seeing rising gun violence in every state in the country right now, especially in the cities as Pierre pointed out. We talked about it at the top of the show, there's a huge rise in pessimism among the American people right now. It's striking and I hope we can get some infrastructure done so we get a win on the board for bipartisan legislation at the federal level as well. 90% of Americans agree there are basic things we can do with respect to gun control. There are some even Republicans who are trying to think what a future Republican agenda can look like that includes some kind of control. It's not taking anybody's guns. It's not hitting the second there are things that can be done. There are reasonable things that aren't going to hit Republicans. I look forward to -- none of it happens if the polarization in Washington continues to have a chokehold on us. You need a little win on infrastructure. There's a lot of things that can be done. I think there's a lot of hope for this administration we might see some of that. While we focus and say gun violence, it's an all-in strategy. You have to flood the zone. You have to flood the zone with after school summer jobs. You have to flood the zone with precision policing. You have to flood the zone with economic development. You have to give a place filled with despair a sense of hope and opportunity. One of the things that struck me in Pierre's story, way too many kids are going to school thinking about safety and not their studies because violence is more familiar and the sound of gunfire than the sound of laughter. That's just an entire life lost meaninglessly to gun violence. The second thing he said in urban, I can't speak to rural, a few individuals are doing -- Again and again. And are an overwhelming factor of the gun violence. There's like 5,000 individuals in any city, 2,000 individuals creating the problem. Those individuals don't belong on the street where children are playing. This is where the police reform issue is an important issue to get done. What's happening is police are on their heels. The atmosphere has been created in this country that is putting the police on their heels. This isn't to say there aren't reforms that need to be done. We did those when I was governor of New Jersey. They need to be done and can be effective. The only thing going to stop those 2,000 people are police. We're not supporting police and the way to support police is to work with them to reform what's going on, violence deescalation, community policing that gets them involved with the community so that the community and police are working together to stop what's going on on the streets. That's what we need to do. We're not doing it and if we don't empower police this violence will continue to go up. I don't think there's people in any neighborhood in the country who want to see that happen. We have to lower the anti-police rhetoric across the country that's wrong. You want to reform things? Absolutely, we can and should. We're not doing that. As long as we don't do that, violence will continue to go up. It's more than just more police. We do need more police and many police departments around the country have lost policemen. That's one of the reasons why I think president Biden has urged some of the mayors and governors to use some of the money from the rescue plan to bring back more policemen. Hire them. Train them. George, this has to be a comprehensive approach. It's not just more policemen. We need the community involved. You're absolutely right. We know -- I can tell you right now being a D.C. Resident you know where the pockets are. These are kids who are returning back to the streets. There's nothing to keep them busy, occupied. You have substance abuse. They have no jobs. It's despair. It's frustrating as a city resident to see the kind of violence we're experiencing. The police are stripped. Trust me, I talk to my cops. I know my cops in the fourth I know them in the second district when I go to Georgetown. I know them everywhere across the city. They're stressed out. They need people in the community to help them. They need more resources. Donna, that's why this defund the police rhetoric is damaging. It's very -- Community -- Here's one -- Leaders of the -- We're doing both sides wrong. We're policing at a community, not with the community. We're doing police reform at police not with police. We have to work together. We'll be right back.

