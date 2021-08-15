Transcript for US troops evacuate civilians, diplomats in Kabul as Taliban close in

20 years of war. 2,312 American service members killed. Many, many more left with life-changing injuries. They fought to keep Afghanistan from becoming a safe haven from the kind of terror attack that struck America on September 11, 2001. They also fought to try to make Afghanistan a stable democracy, capable of defending itself. Now, before the eyes of the world, much of whatever was gained on the ground in Afghanistan has unravelled. The Taliban seized jalalabad, leaving kabul the only major city not under insurgent control. This morning this image. Eerily reminiscent of the fall - of saigon. A U.S. Chinook helicopter flying near the embassy. American diplomats instructed to destroy sensitive documents, electronic equipment and images of the American flag that could be used as propaganda. Smoke seen near the embassy roof as the evacuation gets under way. The president announced he authorized additional troops, totally 5,000, to help evacuate Americans and some of the Afghans who helped the U.S. President Biden also said he's warned the Taliban that anything they do that puts U.S. Personnel at risk will be met with a swift and strong U.S. Military response. It's a mess to be sure. In a statement yesterday president Biden said it's a situation he inherited from his predecessors saying, quote, I was the fourth president to preside over an American troop presence in Afghanistan. Two Republicans, two Democrats. I would not and will not pass this war on to a fifth. This morning there are deep concerns about the lives at stake, the long-term security implications for the united States and America's standing in the world. We'll take all of that to secretary of state Tony blinken. Martha Raddatz who travelled to Afghanistan in June is also standing by. We begin this morning live in kabul with ABC's Ian Pannell. Ian, what's the latest? Reporter: Yeah, Jon, good morning. I have to say I've been covering this war for 20 years. I was here the day the Taliban fled. Then it was a mood of celebration, of liberation. Women throwing off their burkas, men, cutting off their beards. There was a sense of hope and optimism about the future. Now the streets are dead. We hear the sound of helicopters overhead, but otherwise there's fear and dread about what the ture holds. Fear and desperation in Afghanistan as the Taliban almost completes its advance, taking over more than two thirds of the country. Jalalabad among the latest to fall. Video released by the Taliban appears to show their troops being welcomed by the crowds. The militants' rapid advance cutting off the capital to the east. We are certainly concerned by the speed with which the Taliban has been moving. Reporter: It's kabul where U.S. Troops have begun arriving for an emergency evacuation of most U.S. Embassy staff and some Afghans who worked for the U.S. This is not abandonment. This is not an evacuation. Reporter: As the 9/11 anniversary approaches, some are warning Afghanistan could become a safe haven for extremism once more. If the state fractures and you end up with a security vacuum, it's ideal conditions for international terrorism and extremists to prosper. Reporter: The hard won freedoms of women and girls likely to be stripped away. This school teacher said she watched girls lashed by the Taliban just for wearing sandals. The hope for a better future turning to despair as the fundamentalists continue their staggering offensive. Not abandonment. Not evacuation. It's exactly those things here on the ground. We hear the constant sound of chinooks getting people to the airport as they're desperate to get out. The bewildering pace has caught everyone off guard. The Taliban are on the outskirts of the city. We're hearing reports of clusters of fighters inside the city. The Taliban have played a political master game. They issued a statement ordering fighters not to come into the they sent a delegation to the presidential palace and another delegation is going to go to Doha and meet with Taliban leaders and discuss an interim government. Even the government here is talking about some kind of negotiated peaceful settlement. That will be a relief to people the climate here is not knowing what is going to happen and that everything is lost. Jon? Heart breaking. Thank you, Ian. I'm joined by my co-anchor, Martha Raddatz. Martha, you were in Afghanistan two months ago. As you know, president Biden's top military advisers advised against a total withdraw here. Reporter: They did not want all U.S. Forces out of there. They wanted to keep a force of about 3,500 to 4,000 U.S. Personnel in Afghanistan. Just to provide intelligence, to provide some security and keep the Afghan forces on track. We don't know whether that would have made a difference. I can tell you of the failures, Jon, that are so obvious at this point. The training mission of those Afghan forces, $83 billion worth, clearly failed. The negotiations with the Taliban, clearly failed. You also had a really massive intelligence failure here that the U.S. Did not realize how quicy the Taliban could take over. We have been there for 20 years. We know the Taliban. We have people on the ground and yet the U.S. Was caught unaware and completely off guard, Jon. What is your take? Why did this -- how did this deteriorate so quickly? Reporter: You've made the point today, Jon, that I know Joe Biden wanted to get out of there. It was very clear. It's been clear for years that he -- if he was president, he would want to get out of there. You would think there was better contingency planning. Yes, we got U.S. Forces out of there quickly, and I saw that happen firsthand. The contingency planning for the interpreters and others who are so vulnerable, it didn't seem to really be done. Martha, you've spent a lot of time in Afghanistan over the past 20 years, countless trips. You know the troops. You know the families. What are your thoughts? What are you hearing from them as this all unfolds? You know, Jon, I look at these cities fall, each of these provincial capitals fall. I've been to probably every one of them with our soldiers and Marines. I've talked to them. Many are horrified. Horrified mostly because we're leaving Afghan partners, Afghan interpreters and those who helped the U.S. Behind. Those soldiers and Marines feel very helpless about that. Some of them feel it is time to go. I talked to a young marine and he said it's time to go. We're not doing any good. Thank you, Martha.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.