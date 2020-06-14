Transcript for '(VP) vetting conversations need to be had with the Biden team': Stacey Abrams

Let's get a democratic response now from Stacey Abrams, former leader of the Georgia house of representatives. Thank you for joining us this morning. Let's pick up where I left off with Dr. Carson right there, he said we have to grow up. I think that's a fairly infantile response, actually, to say that words don't have meanings, that dates don't have meanings, that dates don't have power. But this is from the administration on the fourth anniversary of the pulse murders of the lgbtq community, stripped health protections from that community, this is the same administration having a rally that would attract people who don't care about black lives they were going to have this rally at the site of a black massacre. So let's be very clear, it's isn't about growing up. It's about taking responsibility and having accountability for the actions that have been taken by this country and by people acting on behalf of this country and we do have a day of reckoning and that day of reckoning is going to continue until we actually make change. Taking responsibility last night in Atlanta. I want to ask you about that incident over the weekend, the killing of 27-year-old rayshard brooks. The mayor did speak out on this yesterday. Let's listen. While we have a police force full of men and women who work alongside our communities with honor, respect and dignity, there has been a disconnect with what our expectations are and should be as it relates to interactions with our officers and the communities in which they are entrusted to protect. What a disconnect that is. She mentioned that this is the third time in the last two weeks she's had to review police video. And that's why you saw the reaction from protesters, that is why the virulence of anger remains. Activists are calling into question what's actually being done and what I would say is, that there is -- there's legitimacy to this anger and to this outrage. A man was murdered because he was asleep in a drive-through and we know that this is not an isolated occurrence. We also know that a man taking a taser from a police officer in Pennsylvania resulted in his arrest, but because this person was black, it resulted in his those are conversations that have to be had not only through speeches but through the decisions made by budget allocations and I think that's next conversation that we have to have in Atlanta. A conversation happening right now, this whole debate over defunding the police. The democratic nominee Joe Biden said he's against defunding the police but for investing more in social services and other programs. What does defunding the police mean to you and is it necessary? I think we're being drawn into this false choice idea. The reality is, we need two things -- we need reformation of how police officers do their jobs. How law enforcement does its job. What happened yesterday to rayshard brooks was a function of excessive force and the decision that the fact that they were either embarrassed or panicked led them to murder a man they knew only had a taser in his hand. We know that the murder of breonna Taylor means that we have to reform no-knock warrants. We also know that in Georgia, we have to look at the larger judicial issue that citizens law and ahmaud arbery. I served in the state legislature for 11 years. I took action to increase police accountability. I took action to address the issues of criminal justice reform. But I also know that we have to have a transformation of how we view the world of law enforcement and how we view the construct of public safety and how we invest in the work that we need them to do to protect and build our communities. Fundamentally, we must have reformation and transformation. Georgia had a primary election this week, we saw some chaotic sights across the state, including in the Atlanta area, Fulton county, long lines, voting machines that weren't working properly. I know that you talked about the responsibility of the secretary of state for this. Also problems in the county itself, Fulton county controlled by Democrats, what must be done to fix it? Will Georgia be ready by November? Again, this is an attempt by the secretary of state to deflect from his responsibility. Fulton county's the largest county in the state. But right next door the second and third largest counties, one run by Republican and the other run by Democrats had the same issues. We had 20 counties that had to get judicial orders to extend their elections because of inoperable machines, because of lack of training for their staff, because of the challenges posed by the failures of the secretary of state. Cobb county led by Republicans have called on him to resign. Because they know he's refusing to take responsibility. Of course, you'll have to more concentrated problems in the single largest county in the state. But the larger responsibility with 20 counties, Democrat, Republican, urban and rural, all facing the same challenges the buck has to stop with the person who's constitutionally obligated to solve this problem. And let's be clear -- my organization fair fight and freedom works, all warned against the approach the second of state was taking, he did it anyway, and now he has to be accountable for it. Before you go, I have to ask you about the vice presidential search by Joe. Have you interviewed by his team, are you being vetted? I will say the vetting conversation need to be had with the Biden team. I was responding to a question that was raised about April Ryan who's respected journalist who unfortunately has been pill lord by the trump administration, by Donald Trump himself. I wanted to be clear about the fact that I was responding to a very narrow question, but my focus is on making sure that we have elections that can happen in November. There will be no vice president, there will be no president if our democracy crumbles under the inefficiencies and the ine questionties that we see happen. We want to have an administration led by Joe Biden that transforms America and makes a stronger and safer nation. That's what I write about in our time is now. Thank you for joining us this morning. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.