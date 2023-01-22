‘Warrant’ distinguishes Trump from Biden in classified documents scandal: Sen. Coons

ABC News’ Martha Raddatz interviews Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., on “This Week.”

January 22, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live