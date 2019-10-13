Transcript for Warren said 'she is a capitalist through her bones. I'm not.': Bernie Sanders

Yesterday I travelled to Vermont and talked to senator Sanders at his home in Burlington. How are you feeling? You ready for the debate and ready to get back out there? I'm feeling well. I look forward to the debate and look forward to get back to a vigorous campaign. Are your doctors okay with that? Let me be very clear and backtrack. There's nobody who has run a more vigorous campaign than I did. We're talking about three or four rallies a day and town meetings and so forth. After a short period of time we'll return to them. Not the first day back. Your doctors are okay with that? Yeah. Are you going to release your medical records? Absolutely. When do you plan to do that? As soon as we can. We intended to do that before the heart attack. We'll certainly do it with all the information available. What should the standard be for medical records? Should Joe Biden release all his? Yeah. When you're running for president of the United States, the American people have a right to know the condition of your health. That's a standard that should be applicable to all candidates. You said you didn't think for a minute about dropping out when you had the heart attack? Is that true? As soon as I learned what the situation was and able to talk to the doctors, yes. Here's the story. What I had is a 45-minute procedure. Two stents were placed in my heart because I had a blocked injury. It's a fairly common procedure. People are back on their feet pretty soon as the case with me. You got to watch yourself. Watch your diet. Be better at exercising. You got to be more aware. If there's a lesson I learned here, let me tell you Jonathan, there were symptoms I should have picked up on. I was more fatigued, despite a heavy schedule, than I should have been. I wasn't sleeping as well. Occasionally I was wobbly. I should have en put two and two together. I didn't. I'm sorry about that. I hope anybody watching it does that. Go to the doctor if you think you have symptoms and take care of the situation. You may come back stronger than before. I got an artery not blocked. That's a good thing. That's a good thing. If you had significant serious concerns going forward, would you drop out of the race? I don't want to speculate about what might have been. I will tell you this. You asked me what I thought about. I was aware that when I was in pain and we went to the hospital that I had a good blue cross blue shield insurance program. I had medicare on top of that. What I did think -- and I thought about a lot. What happens to millions of people who don't have good health insurance and get sick and don't go to the doctor or leave the hospital with tens and tens of thousands of dollars in debt. Maybe one of the lessons I have to tell you I learned is I'm going to fight even harder than I have for medicare for all. I'm more committed to that struggle than I was a few weeks You and Elizabeth Warren have pretty close to identical points on issues. Not quite. What do you say to people that say they would pick her because she's eight years younger than you, just didn't have a heart attack and on the positions you're pretty much the same? Every American has to make his or her own choice about the candidate they want. Elizabeth Warren has been a friend of mine for some 25 years. I think she's a very, very good senator. There are differences between Elizabeth and myself. Elizabeth, as you know, said she's a capitalist through her bones. I'm not. I think the situation we face in this country of the greed and corruption that is existing in Washington, that is existing at the corporate elite level where you have massive amounts of price fixing going on with the drug companies. We're the only major company on Earth to not guarantee health care. Where we have right now as we speak in the fossil fuel industry, we have companies making billions of dollars a year doing what? By the way, they're destroying the planet. Business as usual and doing it the old fashion way is not good enough. What we need is, in fact -- I don't want to get people to nervous. We need a political revolution. I'm the only candidate that's going to say to the ruling class, the corporate elite, enough with your greed and corruption. We need real change. You don't think that's what Elizabeth is saying. Elizabeth is a friend of mine. She'll speak for herself. You just said there were differences and you said a label. Elizabeth has said it herself. I will not tolerate the greed and corruption and income wealth and inequality and so much suffering going on in this country. She's built her campaign about a plan for everything. She hasn't put out a health care plan. Elizabeth is a friend of mine. Talk to her. I have put out a health care plan. It's called medicare for all. We will tell the insurance companies and drug companies that we will not continue this current dysfunctional system. I want to turn to this week's news the president's decision to withdraw troops from Syria. You were very critical. It's an outrage. The kurds have lost about 11,000 soldiers in the fight against ISIS. 20,000 have been wounded. What does it say to the world when the president gets off the phone with the president of Turkey and sends out a tweet and says, by the way, we're deserting these people who put their lives on the line and fought with us. It sends a message to the entire world that you cannot trust the United States in foreign doesn't matter what the president says because tomorrow he might reverse himself. How you deal with that situation is another matter. It's not great secret, I'm a strong opponent of endless wars. I opposed vigorously the war in Iraq. He sounded a little bit like Bernie Sanders when he was talking. Except he lies. The difference between trump and me is he lies. I don't. You don't turn your back on an ally that lost 11,000 troops fighting against terrorism through a tweet and a discussion with the president of Turkey. I want to ask you about the impeachment inquiry. What do you think about Nancy Pelosi's decision not to hold a vote to move forward with the impeachment? I don't think that's the major issue. I'm glad that impeachment -- I have called for an impeachment inquiry since may. I want it to go forward as expeditiously as it can. I think at the end of the day the evidence is there to impeach trump. Here is the real issue. What happens if, as I expect will be the case, trump is impeached? The constitution tells us the trial comes to the senate. Will Mitch Mcconnell do the right thing? Will he have a full trial where the American people's senators, I'll be one of them, can hear the evidence regarding what trump did? I'm nervous Mcconnell will put party ahead of country and not do this. I think whatever your view is, you think he's innocent, fine, you think he's guilty, the senate will make its decision as will the American people. That has to take place. Our thanks to senator Sanders.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.