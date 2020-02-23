Transcript for 1-on-1 with White House National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien

President Putin did you want the president two win the election did you direct any of the war officials to help. Guide if it is. They did yes I did because he talked about bringing back US Russia relationship back to normal. My people came to me Dan Coats came to me and some others they said they think it's Russia. I have President Putin. He just said it's not rush and I will say this I don't see any reason why it would be. There you see president traveled Weber put him back in 2018. Discussing Russian interference in the 2016 election. As he seemed dramatic new revelations this week about how Russia's attacking our elections again. Reports that senior intelligence officials have told lawmakers that Russia is interfering in the two point one election. With the aim of reelecting president trump and then Russia is an referring to democratic primaries tell Bernie Sanders Sanders responded yesterday in Nevada. We were told that more should they be other countries are gonna get involved in this campaign. Of and look here is the message to Russia stay out of American elections. Let's just all this now with the president's Nash gave us a Robert O'Brien ambassador Brian thank you for joining us. This morning how is Russia interfering in the 20/20 election. Well there these reports that they they want Bernie Sanders. To get elected president that's no surprise TV hot imminent and Moscow. The president trump has rebuilt the American military to an extent we haven't seen since Ronald Reagan so. I don't think it's any surprise that Russia or China are ran. Will want somebody other than now president tropic president from selected we're gonna continue peace through strength. Foreign policy and defense policy and that's not good for our adversaries is good for us our allies. Well the reports are actually that they're trying to help Bernie Sanders in the democratic primaries and of course you've seen the reports. That the lawmakers have been briefed by intelligent professional. That it's rush is aimed to favor president trump. In the 20/20 election have you seen analysis from you comes to me showing that one of Russia's names in this election your experiences that help president try. I have not seen Adam and I get pretty good access. As you know from your time the White House national security advisor gets pretty get access to our intelligence. I haven't seen any intelligence that. That Russia is doing anything to to attempt take it present proper elected. I think this is the same old story that that we've heard before. I've seen the reports from that briefing at the Intel committee I wasn't there but I've I've seen no intelligence. That suggests that I've also heard that. From the briefer is that that's not what they intended the distorted bass outlet cook who knows what happened over at the house in the intelligence committee. I haven't seen any evidence a rush is doing anything to lot. Attempting to present proper elected and our message the Russians and stay out of the us elections. We've been very tough on on Russia we've been great on election security so. And I I think it's a non story. Well way and that monster obviously a lot of people on the is non story obviously the lawmakers who briefed don't think it's a non story and the reports are that the election security official. Who brief congress Shelby Pierson said several times during the briefing that Russia had developed a preference. For president trial. Which he not telling the truth. Well what I heard today from the Republican lawmakers and again I wasn't at the hearing so I can't comment what what happened to the hearing on market play that Washington game but what I heard from Republican lawmakers is that there were zero intelligence that was proffered to them to support. That's sort of comment I haven't seen any of that intelligence. So if it's out there it's something I haven't seen but I I highly doubt it because look at the common sense question. Why would Russia want the president is rebuilt the American military. I was given that the ukrainians lethal lot of arms javelin missiles. And has sanctioned the Russians far more than any any president recent history why would they want him reelected I'm had just doesn't make common sense. We have seen the intelligence that Russia is trying to hack policeman right which is of course. That the firm get natural gas firm in Ukraine that Hunter Biden once worked for of course president trumpet talked about that several times you have seen those reports have. She's well look I'm not going to days. The specific intelligence issues. With respective Crandall what I will tell you is that. I do think the Russians and the Chinese and others like to so disruption in the American electorate. And I and I think they've done. And Adam that that doesn't mean because they prefer a particular candidates is because these are autocratic regimes. But don't believe in it and democracy and they'd like to see Americans each other's throat. And I think there are a lot of folks who played right into that I think the Russians have gotten over a great return on investment for a I doubt very small amount. Of election interference when they helped steal. They helped with the dossier. Yes so and they've they've gotten Americans up polarized over this thing but I can tell you that there's. We're we're gonna do everything we can to keep the Russians the Chinese Iranians north Koreans or an email to a like to do us harm. Out of our election. I have to press you on this year the only really thing you've seen absolutely no Intel analysis from the tellers community showing that one of rushes things just one of Russia's names. Is to favor president trump no analysis at all. Now what I find out I've seen no intelligence the and and I assume that analysis the only analysis I heard was reported secondhand. From lakes from the House Intelligence Committee that that purport to claim. That the woman who briefed them said that but I've seen zero intelligence. That Russia is doing anything to help to help to help present front get reelected. And I II don't think it makes me say it does make common sense. And look let me tell you what we are doing. We're making sure we're working very hard with all the agencies were working very hard with the State's. We're going to paper ballots in many cases side to Harden our election infrastructure. To make sure that not only his or not election influence through trolls and and Twitter and that sort of thing. But to make sure the countries can't hack into our secretaries of state and our fifty states. And change election results are our our cause mischief on Election Day. War we're gonna do everything we can't Harden our our systems to make sure that our elections are free and fair and the will the American people is as an. No matter so you're drawing a distinction here between intelligence and analysis and that is fair let me ask him if you've seen no analysis have you seen any analysis. That right one of Russia's aims. Is too is to help president trump as a favor president. Hi I haven't seen any intelligence on that George and I haven't seen any analysis on that the only thing I've seen or were they the press reports on this house Intel briefing. I what your second hand I don't know if they were leaked out or are how the papers got those. So's that's the only thing I've seen but I have not seen that in the presidential daily brief so my conversations with director past poll. Actually directorate wire. I haven't talked to her because I I use it wouldn't work with someone at her level I'm. I was briefed by Joseph McGuire Biden Bayh is now director passed ball by. The new acting director of Cornell and I have not heard that analysis or seen any in Tel. Along those lines so if it's out there hasn't been shared with me and as far as I know. Did the two acting directors and NBI that I dealt with and the CIA director hasn't seen it either so. All I've heard about as this house Intel committee I also heard that mean that Republicans have said this that they asked for the backup for. The analysis and there was no intelligence factor for itself that used to often I don't know. Yes it has to be clear you're accepting the analysis that the Russians want to help Bernie Sanders but you're not you're saying you've seen no analysis that they want to help. Present sharp despite the fact that it's been reported in being briefed to the congress it's also been reported. The president trump was angry when he was told about this briefing he confronted. The former Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire and replaced Maguire with current ambassador to Germany Richard Grunow that's all true as an. I'm not again that that that's not true I was in that meeting the president was not angry at some of art he thinks very highly of admirable adult choir. And when elected this thing government in a different role that as you know admiral requires time as the acting. The and I was that was up and we curtail. Are we were looking for someone who that was senate confirmed under the vacancy act we needed a senate confirmed official to come and replace some. And so we won't with a highly qualified to person a bastard Bernal. Ambassador to Germany keep in mind the first Director of National Intelligence ambassador neck or Ponte had previously served as ambassador and l.s position so. Ambassador Nellis air for a temporary period of time. We expect to nominate a terrific candidate. For director full time director that he and I submit them for senate confirmation and I think the presence that hurts and I'm and urged. The senate to move quickly to confirm a new full time I confirmed director of the national intelligence. Or off as the director national intelligence so we can get someone in there through the election and and and take this out of politics. But hey a gala as you know your critics have president's critics have said including Mark Warner the ranking Democrat on senate intelligence means and that. Seven but you're injecting politics in the because ambassador hills had experience of course is a consumer of intelligence but no no significant experience in the intelligence. Community I do want to pressed on and I'm I'm I'm what happened when admiral Mark McGwire. As well because as you know it's been. Several inside and outside the community believe in fact he was forced out because his use including admiral William craven the former admiral of course served until McGwire as a navy seal. He has an op Ed in the Washington Post. This morning when I showed that right now and that ambassador Craig instead of good men like Jerome acquire can't speak the truth we should be deeply afraid. Goes on to say quote. Joseph was his dismissed for doing his job overseeing the dissemination of intelligence to elected officials needed that information to do their jobs. When good men and women can't speak the truth and facts are inconvenient when integrity character no longer matter when presidential ego and self preservation are more important in our security. Then there's nothing left to stop the triumph of people. How do you respond at all McCree. I don't know how to respond goods bill Craig and I it was a great navy seal but I didn't see him in the Oval Office over talking Magellan wired inseminated the meetings. That we had with the president so. Miami he must have super natural powers or some sort of incredible life intelligence collection to be able to get to what the president and senior aides were thinking. And that the fact of the matter is. Admiral McGwire had to leave. His acting position on March 11. And so that's why I left Donald McGuire is held in the highest regard I've never heard anyone criticize admiral McGuire including the president. Opera briefing I'm I've sat through dozens of a presidential daily racial battle wire and shows a great guy is a friend I think the president thinks very highly of and we would like to that to see Joseph staying government and so he but he served for a long time as a combat veteran and and intelligence community I think you Russell time off of his wife fighting is a great guy the president thinks is fantastic. No one ever criticized him for saying anything so I I I don't even know where. Back comes from from from Belmont craven but that look I respect on the McRae that he believed a good job as navy seal I think I'm maybe it is. He's trying out this noon new. Jobs upon them in the Washington Post. On I don't know how we got that information since he wasn't the meetings I want. S one final time that's familiar flatly denying the intelligence community has analysis. Is that Russia is trying to is if favor president front in the 20/20 election what I'm saying is I have not seen that analysis charge I don't know what's briefed me on it. Including the leadership of the I sell yourself courts came you didn't have to see this analysis. Hello look I've been what the latest intelligence committee did they don't have it so. If there are some lower level people at the and I became inning gave this analysis of the house look I'd like to see it but I haven't seen it. And I don't think Richard and Alice CNET I don't think Gina has Paulson has so. Look I don't know what happened in this house hearing. All I know is the Republicans on the on the side of the house hearing were unhappy with the hearing and said that there was no intelligence to back up what was being said. But here here's that L I don't even know of what's been reported as being said is true. You know those are leaks coming out and adherence abilities mastered advisor to find out to go find out why is the president calling you this information. I I don't know of any of these are leagues you're you're basing your assumptions George on leaks that came out of the house intelligence. Committee hearing. I'm telling you I haven't seen Intel I haven't seen analysis and and the senior leadership the IC hasn't seen so. Have you asked for I wanna get whatever analysis they've got and I want to make sure that the analysis a solid. I and they don't from from what I've heard again this is only what I'm seeing in the press it doesn't make any sense I mean why would the Russians. Want the president whose increased NATO spending 400 billion dollars from a not American made a member states. Over its 12024. Who spent 2.2 trillion dollars and in upgrading our our military which have been. In a terrible state of readiness because a sequestration of the prior administration. Aunt and who's moving. Out of endless wars and moving American troops. In the Europe and Asia to confront the great powers. Why would they want him reelected that doesn't make any sense to me but a look at their somewhat from the and Intel community that has something different. Be happy to take a look at it I just haven't seen it that's a question asked me haven't seen it doesn't make any sense but I'm happy to look at. Mr. ambassador thanks for time today thanks good for with the ability of.

