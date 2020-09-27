Transcript for 6 for the Win: Michigan voters share their thoughts on 2020 Election

Thanks to Nate for that Now our series six for the win. Really early voting began in Michigan, roughly four-times the number four years ago. Trump squeezed out a 10,000-point win back in 2016. Can trump come from behind again or are the Democrats poised to put this state again? Terry Moran traveled to Michigan for some clues. Reporter: Michigan, the state that shocked the Democrats in 2016, a prime target for both candidates this time. It's great to be here in Michigan. Reporter: For decades the wolverine state helped propel Democrats into the white house. But Donald Trump kraxd this part of the blue wall wide open and he hopes to take it again. November 3rd, Michigan, you better vote for me. I got you so many car plants. Reporter: Before trump, Ronald Reagan was the last Republican to win here back in 1984. A key question this year, will those trump converts stick we -- with him? He told us he will. I'm definitely more enthusiastic. Initially he was still a candidate, he was unproven, this go-round I will have some four years of track record. Reporter: Trump is trailing Biden in Michigan. The supreme court nomination of judge Amy coney Barrett hasn't seemed to have changed the race yet. But many voters don't like the hardball politics of it all. Ideally, it would be best to have the confirmation after the election just so there's no problems with the legitimacy. Reporter: But the president going full steam ahead. Straightforward and prompt confirmation, should be very easy. I think what we're seeing is the ultimate level of hypocrisy coming from the president. Reporter: This reverend in Detroit says the supreme court fight and broader issues of racial justice require a much more energized Biden campaign. You need to see Joe Biden on the front lines of a protest. You need to see kamala Harris on the front lines of a protest. You need to see Joe Biden and kamala Harris passing out masks, serving people food. This is an urgent time in America right now and merely talking about it is not enough. Reporter: Half an hour away in Roseville, these sisters also believe more action than talking is needed. The same people who are out marching and protesting and whatever they're doing, I hope and pray that they are using that same amount of energy to get their community, their friends and family to get out the polls. That's where the change happens. Reporter: Almost four years ago, I came to Michigan after that stunning election. So we want to find out what the people feel as the inauguration arrives. You could feel the enthusiasm, the optimism among trump supporters back then. I think we need someone who's going to find that middle ground for all of those people and give us some hope for the next four years. Reporter: One of them -- you feel the same way now? I think his overall leadership has been good, I think that he's put a lot of good policies in place that are in line with my family values. Reporter: But other 2016 trump supporters are switching sides. It didn't take long for me to really have severe buyer's remorse. Reporter: The mayor of Sterling Heights is a Republican, but after backing trump in 2016, who are you supporting this time around? Joe Biden, Joe Biden will be the first democratic presidential candidate that I have voted for in my life. Reporter: The mayor knows his constituents and why they went with trump four years ago and may again. I don't think that trump voters are all racists, I don't think trump voters are all sexists, uneducated people who have had enough of being told they're not good enough. Reporter: He says the race is tight here as it was in 2016 but Biden has a real shot. Joe Biden is a different candidate than Hillary Clinton was and he doesn't need to peel off a whole lot of voters here. He's been there for working class people for 40 years and he's not somebody who's going to lie to you. Thanks to Terry Moran for that.

