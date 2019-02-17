Transcript for A year after Parkland shooting, activists say 'we're not done yet... not going away'

shooting this week. This time in Aurora, Illinois. The shooter taking five lives and injuring several police officers. Another senseless act of violence just one day after the one-year anniversary of the parkland shooting that shocked the country. Reporter: It was just a year ago. We were in parkland, Florida reporting on the tragic school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school that claimed 17 lives. A shooting that left a nation in mourning and young survivors struggling. I lost four friends. We spent days on end just talking about what we want to do when we grow up, where we want to go to college, and now it's just gone. Reporter: Lauren hogg's life was changed forever that day. It has felt like the longest year of my life, but at the same time, it's felt like it's gone by in a flash. Reporter: Victims of the parkland shooting remembered at memorials at this week's anniversary. I love my son. I haven't heard his voice for 365 days. I have gotten e-mails. I have gotten letters, but I haven't gotten anything from him. Reporter: Many in parkland turning their anguish into activism. Their message, drawing thousands last spring. When politicians send their thoughts and prayers with no action, we say no more. Reporter: Since parkland, 25 states have passed gun safety legislation, a bill to tighten background checks is moving forward in congress and last week, the house held its first hearing on gun violence in nearly a decade. Despite that progress, there were 107 shootings on school grounds since last February, and more than 14,000 Americans were killed by gun violence. Those statistics drawing advocates and families of the victims like parkland parent Fred Guttenberg to fight for change. We're not done yet, but we are not going away.

