Transcript for Airlines are trading watch towers for virtual screens to control taxiway traffic

As jetliners coming go in Houston there is no one in United's tower the controls its gates the reason. New technology being used here for the first time. I'm David curling let's get you up to speed. This is United's brand new tower in Houston. Part but this is a windowless room buried inside the terminal. It's what the airline calls a virtual. Ramp control tower. And those. Our digital windows. We see somebody coming in and somebody taxiing out correctly so we've got the short run whether thorough and an off instead of workers in the tower there's an array of high definition cameras. Fourteen and all. Each one feeding a different monitor. And Unita controllers with across here and amounts can zoom in on anything on the airfield they want to see it's about three miles away from there in fact this system is even better than the humanize. In foggy conditions in for red cameras could see aircraft which the controllers can't. And so good is the video the controllers can even use the old fashioned way to zoom in we can look at the screen with binoculars the resolution is such that it's just like you're looking out the window. 010 it is exactly it's only been tested in a couple of other environments. Are excited to be the first. Airline on earth to you to what this technology. Here in Houston united used to have two towers both. Are now empty and this is the view of United's south tower here in Houston and this is the view. From the north tower. Through towers that were a mile and a half apart now. In the same room the high tech tower means all the controllers and their manager are now in the same room because of a cause for concern but once less all the product I was able to. A look at an atlas I was inspired with what we could do with the united claims this streamlining will save time for passengers and in the long run. Save money for the airline. Any time that we can shave off any little bit of efficiency that we can squeeze out of the operation by enabling. The controllers to work history. A much more elegant ballet of flowing aircraft its money and it's benefit to our passengers. While this is the first virtual tower of its kind united says it's already considering spreading the technology. Two other airports I'm David Curley and now you're. Up to speed.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.