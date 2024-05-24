Bark Air celebrates pooches who travel

Matt Meeker, CEO and co-founder of Bark Air, speaks about the first airline catering to dogs and their owners, offering one-way and round-trip fares from New York to Los Angeles or London.

May 24, 2024

