Boeing 737 Max cleared to fly

More
ABC’s Gio Benitez discusses why the Boeing 737 Max is green lit to fly after being grounded for 20 months because of deadly crashes.
3:32 | 11/19/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Boeing 737 Max cleared to fly

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:32","description":"ABC’s Gio Benitez discusses why the Boeing 737 Max is green lit to fly after being grounded for 20 months because of deadly crashes.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Travel","id":"74286309","title":"Boeing 737 Max cleared to fly","url":"/Travel/video/boeing-737-max-cleared-fly-74286309"}