Transcript for Delta bets on bigger seats in smaller planes with new A220

In a world of the ever shrinking airline seat this brand new jet brags of some of the widest seats in the air and this is a regional jet. Why bigger seats in a smaller plane. I'm David Hurley let's get you up to speed. It's called the eight to twenty just going into service in the US by Delta Airlines only 109 seats. But this narrow body regional jet has a much bigger field. Every main haven't seen at eighteen point six inches wide these are the widest and Delta's fleet. Actually garrisons what you might called a jetliner interior designer. From the seat back screens to the luggage bins that's pretty big for regional. Excellently. Very large fenced. I'm also the windows are very large every seat has personal power and delta says its trying to give a sense of a wide body jet like the Boeing 787. On this smaller aircraft the jet configured to buy three seats meaning fewer middle seats the hope. That passengers will seek out the aide to Tony to fly in the plane itself becomes something that the passengers actually looking forward to. Fighting can be a stressful travel could be stressful that we bring an airplane experienced a life. That really directly responds to the needs of customers this jet made by the Lombardi of Canada became the target of unfair trade charges from Boeing. But it's now being marketed in the US because Boeing's arch rival European based Airbus made a deal with the Lombardi a and renamed the Jack the Airbus a Tutu won it. Give our passengers on shorter route thing amenities others international flights. Have you seen the last. No you gotta show us so you have to see the lavatory caught her room with a view. Oh wind yes that's a window in the bathroom. As airlines try to differentiate themselves to get your travel dollars could bigger seats be a winner. I'm David Curley and now you're up the speed.

