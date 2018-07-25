Transcript for Emotional support animal crackdown

Have you seen one on your flight. Known as emotional support animals for passengers. Just the rules are changing. I'm David currently and it's time to get you up to speed. It's the idea is simple provide comfort for those who have a fear of flying or need emotional support. But the number of animals and types traveling have exploded. 75%. Increase in one year for United Airlines. And while cats and dogs are common. Passengers of brought pet pigs hamsters this woman a strangling her feet up in an airport that's right someone even tried to take a peacock on a plane. The CEO of united telling us one case took the cake somebody brought up. Emotional support animal for. Their emotional support animal support animals are supposed to be certified but as our Tommy Thomas found it easy to get a certificate online allowing passengers to pack a pat. He took a rabbit and some airlines having dealt with a significant number of troubling incidents on board want changes. I think the airline industry bent over backwards to look holiday copper animals but I think it's gone to foreign people are taking advantage all the carriers out there are so it's time did. Pull it back in the past several months most airlines have announced new policies on emotional support animals some requiring documentation 48 hours in advance others proof that the animal is well behaved. We're just trying to put some structure and rules around that so nobody can shop with just anything right that's really the simple things we need to know what's coming. Now the Department of Transportation is working to sharpen its rules and definitions worried that those who do need support animals may be subject to a shifting patchwork of carrier policies. And even advocates who agree that the policy has been abused. Want new rules to preserve the program. Some of them are equally as anxious about the fact that. Could they lose those opportunities because people have misused the openness and what I think. Officials are starting to look at is taking some with a grain this out. For now the airlines being told by the government don't go too far on restricting emotional support animals as these new rules are made. I'm David Curley and now you're up to speed.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.