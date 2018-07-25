-
Now Playing: After peacock flap, United updates emotional support animal policy
-
Now Playing: How Easy Is It to Pass Off an Everyday Pet as an Emotional Support Animal?
-
Now Playing: Animal trainer flips for this elephant
-
Now Playing: Emotional support animal crackdown
-
Now Playing: 'Shark Tank' stars take a dip with real sharks
-
Now Playing: Top 10 water parks in the U.S. to beat the heat
-
Now Playing: What not to do when sharks are in the water
-
Now Playing: Good Grief! Peanuts Hotel to debut in Japan
-
Now Playing: Arizona landscapers struck by swarms of bees
-
Now Playing: 27 Disney cocktails you must try before you die
-
Now Playing: RV your way to the coolest, most off-the-beaten-path spots in America
-
Now Playing: Strong summer storms gets more than 1,500 flights canceled
-
Now Playing: Here's how the most extra cupcake at Walt Disney World is made
-
Now Playing: Woman at center of #PlaneBae breaks her silence
-
Now Playing: Teen rescued after 10 hours of treading water
-
Now Playing: 'Shark week' themed cruises are here and we're scared and excited
-
Now Playing: Plane crash survivors describe heroic rescue
-
Now Playing: Passengers improbably survive mountainside plane crash
-
Now Playing: This artist's Disney silhouettes look almost too good to be true
-
Now Playing: This new cupcake at Walt Disney World will be blowing up your Instagram this summer