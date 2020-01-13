Transcript for Extreme weather from coast to coast

We begin with the weather extremes from coast to coast people in the Pacific northwest are waking up to snow this morning power outages are already being reported. Meanwhile the sought south they're cleaning up the destruction after more than a dozen tornadoes one twister was on the ground for forty miles and on the East Coast is whether whiplash after record temperatures that felt more like may. Then January. Overnight in Seattle. Snow hitting snohomish county tonight we'll see how marks something comes. A day from coal snapped kicked off with snow a rare sight for the area even in January. Storms are hitting the Pacific northwest along with the coldest temperatures so far this season. I'm pretty dead in. Frankly it's stimulating the storm is raising safety concerns along the coast after the rough surf swept up fame we ought to see. Authorities say organ father and his two children were on the beach when they were hit by a large wave. One child died the other remained missing overnight. In the south a trail of destruction storms spawned more than a dozen tornadoes from Texas to South Carolina this weekend killing at least twelve people. In Georgia. This trampoline tossed like a small boy. Near Columbia, South Carolina the powerful winds slam B school buses into each other. Was our class learn and play my bay in the bathtub in the map and look after us I ever had. North of Shreveport Louisiana the roof of this middle school is now gone. AB c.'s K Lee Hart Tonga smear. The roof of this middle school was ripped clean off crews are working tirelessly to put in a temporary cover. Before kids return for school on Tuesday. Meanwhile on the East Coast weather whiplash pepper went Ter was an erupted this weekend. Dozens of locations that new high temperature records from Syracuse to South Florida. For the first time ever in Boston the city hit seventy degrees on two days in January. Once on Saturday and again Sunday but back to reality today. Deb material fall off the table after record shattering high temperatures across the east and hit 74 degrees in Boston that's an all time record for the month of January in the morning will drop we'll get thirty maybe forty degrees but. And other weather related news the White House cause some confusion last night tweeting out this image the first snow of the year. Even though with sixty degrees in Washington Sunday the White House later clarified the image was from last Tuesday.

