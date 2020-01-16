Transcript for Flames apparently shooting from engine force jet to return to Newark

Developing news right now passengers. Are on their way to Los Angeles after their United Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing in new work. Take a look at this new video moments after take off at show those sparks coming from one of the wings. One passenger said it was a fire coming from the engine. United says with planes suffered a mechanical issue a flight from Newark had just taken off for Los Angeles but had to return to Newark and landed safely.

