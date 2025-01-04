JetBlue fined $2M for chronically late flights

This is the first time the Department of Transportation has fined an airline for repeated delays.

January 4, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live