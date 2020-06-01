Transcript for At least 5 killed, 60 injured in Pennsylvania Turnpike crash

We turn out to a horrifying crash on pent up to building a highway five people were killed and nearly sixty injured we're learning new details about the crash investigation and the people lost their lives. Mind back is killing me. When I raised my hand a little bit battered and bruised but this morning Lamar Brady and stabilize their thing is nonexistent. Today. Brady took this video of the mangled bus he was riding in an effort crash from the Pennsylvania turnpike and a deadly chain reaction pileup east of Pittsburg. Purported. To. What about all oil fire. The bus was headed from New York City to Ohio when it lost control and flipped over he clipped the median. And then he over corrected again and we slammed into the embankment. Started tumbling. There lease. 23 times several tractor trailers and a car then crashed into the bus killing at least five people including the bus driver. A nine year old girl from Brooklyn and two UPS drivers. We expect to be on scene for the next seven to ten day is. And during that time we will not to be determining the probable cause of the accident. Video from the C shows and mingled collision a multiple vehicles as authorities closed 86 miles of a highway. According to authorities some drivers on the road reported a change in weather conditions but it's unclear the weather played a role in the crash ABT's due Benitez is dear. Crews are still on the highway there working to clear that wreckage it is a monumental effort and now NTSB investigators are here on the ground. In Pennsylvania. Trying to figure out. As for Brady he says he doesn't know why he survived the crash. But he's not questioning Pete. We can it be afraid of something that happens like this it's it's inevitable you take a risk every time you leave your house. And justice. Life set to cities like. Incredible images and all the injured victims are expected to survive.

