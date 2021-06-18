To go where no (older) man has gone before: William Shatner blasts off

ABC News&rsquo; Matt Gutman reports on the Blue Origin launch, where &quot;Star Trek&quot; star William Shatner will make history as the oldest man to fly into space aboard Jeff Bezos&rsquo; rocket.

