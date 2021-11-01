Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Soothing winter scene in Smoky Mountains
--
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:32","description":"Snow-covered trees frame an idyllic winter scene in the Great Smoky Mountains.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Travel","id":"75177162","title":"Soothing winter scene in Smoky Mountains","url":"/Travel/video/soothing-winter-scene-smoky-mountains-75177162"}