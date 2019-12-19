State Department issues travel advisory to Mexico

Americans are being advised not to travel to the states of Colima, Guerrero, Michoacán, Sinaloa and Tamaulipas due to crime.
The State Department is warning Americans about traveling to Mexico new advisory says violent crime such as murders kidnappings and carjackings are widespread the advisory highlights eleven of the country's 32 states. American traveling to Mexico are being advised to keep friends and loved ones it buys their plans and there where.

