Transcript for Trump, Pence meet with airline CEOs

Are we talking about the effects. The virus on the air travel and what they see in a certain way you could say that people user automatically shut down. Without having to say shut down there to a certain extent automatically shut down but it's affecting these airline business. As it would and a lot of people are saying our country and there. Shopping at bed using our hotels in this country so from that standpoint I think probably is a positive impact but there's also an impact on overseas travel which will be. Fairly substantial like maybe they'll let you give a little briefing as to what we just discussed. Thank you Mr. President and I'm grateful to have the opportunity to meet with the leaders of our airline industry today. You know this president you said from early on that we were going to have a whole of government approach. But the truth is as evidenced by all these great industry leaders it's really all of America approach. The American people deserve to know that according to all of our experts. The risk to the average American contract in the corona virus remains low. And that's largely owing. To your decision Mr. President to suspend all travel from China and the United States and quarantine them all. Americans that are returning. It's also owing to the tremendous cooperation of this industry in your life because in addition to suspending travel from China. You recently made the decision. Not to designate as do not travel certain areas of middle easterners South Korea. But we also at your direction and worked with this industry so that now as of yesterday morning. All passengers on all direct flights from all airports in Italy or South Korea. Are being screened on multiple. Times before they board any of these airlines. We're grateful for that Mr. President I know you are. And everyone here should know that we're going to continue to follow the facts and data. Doctor Burks is working closely and all of our health officials to determine. What additional screening might be require. In the United States or partners around the world for our airlines are gonna play a key role Mr. President. In in preventing the spread of this disease.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.