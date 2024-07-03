Utah couple in the path of Beryl after vacation plans to renew wedding vows

Lonny Mannikko and his wife Michelle are riding out Hurricane Beryl at Sandals Resort in Montego Bay, Jamaica, after airports shut down in anticipation of the severe weather.

July 3, 2024

