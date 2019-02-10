Drug smugglers use bales of cocaine as flotation devices

More
Colombian army footage shows officers rescue a trio of alleged drug smugglers using bundles of cocaine to stay afloat after their boat sank in the Pacific.
0:44 | 10/02/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Drug smugglers use bales of cocaine as flotation devices
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:44","description":"Colombian army footage shows officers rescue a trio of alleged drug smugglers using bundles of cocaine to stay afloat after their boat sank in the Pacific.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"66007954","title":"Drug smugglers use bales of cocaine as flotation devices","url":"/US/Strahan_Sara_and_Keke/video/drug-smugglers-bales-cocaine-flotation-devices-66007954"}