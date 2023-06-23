1 year after the end of Roe, more Americans support abortion rights

ABC News senior congressional correspondent Rachel Scott breaks down new polling showing more support than ever for abortion rights, one year after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade.

June 23, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live