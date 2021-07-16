10 injured in altercation at Los Angeles County jail

The disturbance occurred as deputies were conducting security checks at the North County Correctional Facility.
0:14 | 07/16/21

Transcript for 10 injured in altercation at Los Angeles County jail
New details overnight about a right inside a jail in Los Angeles county at least ten people were injured officials say it started when one inmate assaulted a deputy. That's what other inmates joined in throwing punches before officers pepper sprayed him.

