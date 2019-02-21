10-year-old with cerebral palsy walks for the first time

Tamra Logan captured the excitement in her daughter's face as the then-10-year-old with cerebral palsy walked for over a minute, a week and a half after taking her very first steps.
0:37 | 02/21/19

