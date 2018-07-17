10-year-old girl shot dead by masked gunmen who opened fire on crowd

More
The four masked gunmen pulled their black SUV into a courtyard at about 8 p.m. and opened fire on 15 to 20 people in a nearby playground.
1:00 | 07/17/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 10-year-old girl shot dead by masked gunmen who opened fire on crowd
The I. The. Here year old girl walks like your today. All the hopes and dreams that are mainly for hire is gone and we have to be outraged and half to work with the TB. You have to work with asked to remove illegal firearms front our city. Turner and. Oh. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56642756,"title":"10-year-old girl shot dead by masked gunmen who opened fire on crowd","duration":"1:00","description":"The four masked gunmen pulled their black SUV into a courtyard at about 8 p.m. and opened fire on 15 to 20 people in a nearby playground. ","url":"/US/video/10-year-girl-shot-dead-masked-gunmen-opened-56642756","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.