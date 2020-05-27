Transcript for How a 10-year-old raised $3,000 to help families in need

Even the youngest among us can make a big difference. My next guest is the perfect example, he's just 10 years old but he's raised $3,000 for families in need in Mississippi. Thank you so much. James, congratulations on your fund-raising. You decided to ask for donations for riding your bike ten miles. How did you come up with the idea? So, I came up with the idea with just watching my local news station and I saw that the Mississippi food network needed more meals for feeding Mississippi and so I thought I could help, too, so that's how I came up with the plan. I love it and how much did you think you'd raise, James? I thought I was going to raise about $500. Yes, just a little bit more than that. Mom, I'm curious, you put the posting out on social media, how proud are you of your son? I'm tremendously proud. You know as a parent, you know, you raise your children the best way you know how and you try to set a good example, and I feel like this is hopefully a sign that I'm doing a good job as a parent, my husband and I, so we're tremendously proud and sort of shocked at the results of all the fund-raising that he's done. We love all the support that he's gotten. It's beautiful to see that response and see what an incredible young man you've raised. You just delivered that big check to the Mississippi food network, so, James, how many meals will be provided from your $3,000 that you raised? So, the $3,000 converted into 18,000 meals for Mississippi and feeding America. That's amazing. What are your plans for the future, James? So, I thought of maybe doing another one but maybe like -- I thought, well, maybe I could raise a little more money if there were more people involved so -- Well, you got a national platform, I think you might be able to do that, James and Katie, with your help I'm sure. Thank you for all you've done and I'm so excited to see where you're going to take us next and who you're going to help tomorrow, because you've got it in you. Thank you both. Thank Y. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.