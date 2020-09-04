Over 100 cruise ships stuck at sea

The U.S. Coast Guard says that the ships, carrying nearly 100,000 crew members, are unable to dock at ports in the United States due to the coronavirus pandemic.
0:10 | 04/09/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Over 100 cruise ships stuck at sea
The Coast Guard now says that because of the outbreak more than 100 cruise ships are stuck at sea unable to dock at port. And the US they're carrying nearly 100000. Crew members.

