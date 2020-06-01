10,000 protest spike in anti-Semitic attacks

More
The demonstrators chanted "No Hate, No Fear" as they gathered in Foley Square in lower Manhattan and marched across the bridge to Cadman Square in Brooklyn.
0:17 | 01/06/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 10,000 protest spike in anti-Semitic attacks
Back here at home tens of thousands of people marched across the Brooklyn Bridge to show solidarity for New York city's Jewish community. The demonstration follows a series of anti Semitic attacks in the region in the last month. They chanted no hate no fear out we're Jewish families are welcome here.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:17","description":"The demonstrators chanted \"No Hate, No Fear\" as they gathered in Foley Square in lower Manhattan and marched across the bridge to Cadman Square in Brooklyn.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"68093809","title":"10,000 protest spike in anti-Semitic attacks","url":"/US/video/10000-protest-spike-anti-semitic-attacks-68093809"}