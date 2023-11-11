11-year-old girl paralyzed after being hit by stray bullets in Kansas City, Missouri

11-year-old Lauren was getting ready for school when two stray bullets hit her in her bedroom, police say.

November 11, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live