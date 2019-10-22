Transcript for 11-year-old becomes first person to run half marathons in all 50 states

Now to an eleven year old from Illinois who has run his way into the Guinness book of world records over the weekend eight U Hoss park heads completed. Half marathon and Iowa. I made him the first person to run a half marathon in all fifty states he started running when he was just two years old. Aides grandmother says he took part in a kid's race because he wanted to medal. And now he's got a whole budget on his first half marathon was five years ago when he was just six hits. It's been a passion ever sex. Hello I'm Ryan read them because. Let me kids my age do it and it's fun to run to get hot and young on the gamma how many easier and long distance from because parents are disinvestment of fast. Well his grandmother's says Aden had never asked to quit and she's not forcing him to do it. He finished Sunday's race in just under three hours and 35 minute that's pretty impressive he could beat me definitely.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.