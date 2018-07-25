$11,500 reward offered in dead pregnant dolphin case

More
The dolphin was found on a Mississippi beach on April 30.
0:39 | 07/25/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for $11,500 reward offered in dead pregnant dolphin case

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56821856,"title":"$11,500 reward offered in dead pregnant dolphin case","duration":"0:39","description":"The dolphin was found on a Mississippi beach on April 30.","url":"/US/video/11500-reward-offered-dead-pregnant-dolphin-case-56821856","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.