Transcript for 12-year-old boy dies in fire that swept through his home

Monday night around 10 PM Milwaukee firefighters rushed into this burning home your feet thing right. Deceive a twelve year old boy but the fire man was up there and embrace that looking it. Sadly firefighters couldn't find the boy in time and he died. Jerry McCullough watched with hardy as the painful scene played out. Senators who. Your words is Lou there. These neighbors tell me they saw the boy's father try to go into the home here and save his son but the flames were too intense. And they couldn't imagine having to make that decision. I want to know what I would do if that was announced got about myself trying to say it because. I just couldn't. Just seeing them. You know how. Suddenly. Eight. She rounder Joyner says the boy was a good kid always outside playing she knows his family is hurting and offered support. I want to go hookers obeying last night that her family was around a marine. I wanted to show our that I am here and I got you got a neighborhood is here for you. The fire departments as the flames started on the first floor the boy was found upstairs and an exact cause remains under investigation.

