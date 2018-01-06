Transcript for 12-year-old student works in college research lab

Twelve year old Daniel Lue is right at home in this research lamb. How clean your class. Almost every day except maybe weekend's who was a student and auto week kill us. But he's been studying the EUT's since he was eleven. I'm taking all my classes here at the university. I'm also enrolled at the high school just getting credit there from these classes. Continually is part of a three person team that created a chemical reaction. The results in a faster cheaper and more environmentally friendly way to make pharmaceutical drugs and agro chemicals like pesticides. I suspect it won't be too long before he's he's telling the things that I don't know doctor Michael Young is part of Daniel's team at first I thought. There's no way they're channel an eleven year old. Kids come in and do research in the lap donning a felt there right now. But they did and doctor young has been teaching in the budding chemist for more than a year I'll be honest sometimes a little bit intimidating even for me pathetic how. What would I be doing with my life if I had been that good handle him. So just how good is Daniel. Well the two men who work on his team don't hesitate to answer that question. First exam. The average was up fifty. Daniel got a 99 what do you like to work with them. He loved hunting and PST threatened peace genius he north Moore told to stop what's going on and on the last. And what's happening in this lab today could one day help all of us I can develop drugs says just help people like. Certain illnesses. I'm medical conditions. Daniel certainly is proof positive that age really is just a number. So what's the next chapter in this remarkable young man's story. Well a big milestone is coming up this weekend Daniel turns thirteen on Sunday. And by the age of fourteen he hopes to attend MIT. Or harbor. At the University of Toledo Lisa Geiger thirteen ABC. Action news.

