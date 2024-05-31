12-year-old wins Scripps National Spelling Bee

Bruhat Soma won this year's Scripps National Spelling Bee, outlasting all competitors and taking the trophy back home to St. Petersburg, Florida and the panel weighs in on his win.

May 31, 2024

