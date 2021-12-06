Transcript for 14 injured in Austin mass shooting

It took the help a play a lot of people this morning to make sure of these victims got the care they needed. Austin police department often Travis County Ian it even people in the nearby area stepped up using their personal callers should get these thirteen victims. To the hospital one went to center. I spoke with Austin Travis County ES to tell me that despite the reason is downtown Austin does something. Typical of a Friday night that was actually they were able to in the crowd gets this scene. Within ten minutes of those 911 calls coming in they also activated their response which means they and at least but in at this. By commuters and five other units to respond in supports. Those victims now they tell me that it was routed but they believe that response time was very strong Austin police chief. Joseph Chacon says his officers also did a great job using their training as bars or steam and turning to east it's to help. All of these things done of course this is a developing situation so I am reaching out to hospital to get the latest. On the victim's condition we just help you know for now and no debt and we do hope it's pathway in Austin I'm tore it up and back to you.

