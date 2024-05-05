14-year-old girl dead, 5 other teens injured in Buffalo shooting: Police

The shooting happened five blocks from a Tops supermarket where a mass shooting left 10 Black people dead and three other people injured on May 14, 2022.

May 5, 2024

