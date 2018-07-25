Transcript for 15-year-old girl dies after mysterious assault

Shoes like quiet Jane's arguments in class which is a good person counselors are at Cambridge region Latin school today following news that one of the students died after an apparent attack. Classmates are trying to cope Sony could talk to on Thursday. And 92 days. This is expecting his IDC a terrible tension. Cambridge police say the fifteen year old girl was attacked Sunday evening around 630 on busy Cambridge street the teenager was walking to a friend's house. It sound quaint is seen. Being thrown to the grand on Cambridge street that ran the 700 block of Cambridge street. And then folks Reich overt to help us. She's bleeding obvious the emergency care she's taken to hospital. And did not survive her injuries investigators are trying to piece together what happened with witnesses and possibly surveillance video I ever to say if this was a random attack. We just don't know enough at this puts very open and ongoing investigation.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.