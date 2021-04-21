Transcript for 16-year-old girl fatally shot by police in Ohio

Another deadly shooting is making headlines this morning this time in Columbus, Ohio where police killed a sixteen year old girl named the Kia Bryant protesters gathered overnight after learning of Brian's death and police overnight releasing the body camera footage of the shooting. And we just warn you it's hard to watts. Police say officers arrived on the scene of a fight between three growth they see Brian was shot as she swung the knife for the others but Brian's aunt is demanding more answers. It sure. Nothing. The Rome G. They. Had issued. What the. Others. The mayor says an independent investigation is underway Brian's family says she was actually the one who called nine on line. In the first place.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.