-
Now Playing: New development in possible kidnapping caught on camera
-
Now Playing: New arrest in the disappearance of Alabama college student
-
Now Playing: School employees allegedly assault non-verbal special needs children
-
Now Playing: 16-year-old girl kidnapped in the Bronx while walking with her mother
-
Now Playing: Boeing halts production of 737 Max planes
-
Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
-
Now Playing: Van crashes through Ross store and into shoppers
-
Now Playing: Urgent search for missing mom of 2 and newborn
-
Now Playing: Amazon bans 3rd-party sellers from use of FedEx ground for Prime
-
Now Playing: Countdown and new poll ahead of critical House impeachment vote
-
Now Playing: President Trump’s dustup with Rudy Giuliani
-
Now Playing: Winter weather forecast and duration
-
Now Playing: Deadly storms on the move across the country
-
Now Playing: Amazon temporarily blocking FedEx Ground shipping
-
Now Playing: Deadly storm system
-
Now Playing: Amazon temporarily bans FedEx
-
Now Playing: Meditation helped this woman cope with anxiety and loneliness. Now, she teaches it.
-
Now Playing: Children read holiday 'tails' at shelter to help dogs get adopted
-
Now Playing: Tornado kills at least 1 as it rips apart businesses in Louisiana
-
Now Playing: Dog gets adopted after 500 days in animal shelter