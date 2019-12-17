16-year-old girl kidnapped in the Bronx while walking with her mother

Karol Sanchez was walking along Eagle Avenue when two men stepped out of a vehicle, grabbed her and dragged her inside the car.
0:25 | 12/17/19

Transcript for 16-year-old girl kidnapped in the Bronx while walking with her mother

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"duration":"0:25","description":"Karol Sanchez was walking along Eagle Avenue when two men stepped out of a vehicle, grabbed her and dragged her inside the car.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"67775712","title":"16-year-old girl kidnapped in the Bronx while walking with her mother","url":"/US/video/16-year-girl-kidnapped-bronx-walking-mother-67775712"}